Video: Paige Spiranac Competes In Closest-To-The-Pin

Most people know Paige Spiranac for her social media presence and her golf opinions and handicapping. Before all of this though, she competed on the course at a high level. Spiranac, 28, played collegiately at Arizona and San Diego State, helping the latter program capture the Mountain West Conference championship in 2015. She still plays, and this week, she got to compete in a closest-to-the-pin challenge before the Korn Ferry Tour’s TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes.