Len Goodman finds it 'hard to watch Strictly' as he still 'acts like a judge'

Len Goodman has told how he finds it hard watching Strictly as a fan because he still acts like a judge.

The former professional dancer said he cannot help but spot things in ­performances that serving ­panellists, including Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas, may have missed.

Len, who quit the BBC show in 2016, said: “I enjoy it.

“I try to watch it just as a punter, just to be entertained, but it’s difficult because you’re always judging things and I’m always thinking of things the judges should have said.”

The 77-year-old now features in Channel 4 show Can I Improve My Memory? And he admits it has brought back thoughts of Strictly.

Len Goodman has said it is hard to watch Strictly Come Dancing (Image: BBC/Guy Levy)

In the programme, ­celebrities compete in unique challenges using memory techniques over a diverse range of subjects.

Len said: “I felt it was a bit like Strictly Come Dancing, because on that you get a dance, like the waltz, and you have a week to learn as much as you can, then you get tested, and then the following week you get the cha-cha-cha, which is totally different.

"It has made me more aware of how important memory is.

“And it’s helped with ­remembering people’s names.”

Len used to judge Strictly on a Saturday and then fly to the US the next day to be on the Dancing with the Stars panel on a Monday.

And he admitted he often used to forget who had been booted off the UK show.

He told TV Times magazine: “It’s a funny thing with your memory. Once I got to America, someone would say, ‘Who got knocked out on Strictly?’

Len Goodman was the head judge on Strictly (Image: PA)

"And I truly couldn’t remember at all. Because I was so focused on the American show. And vice versa, once I got back to England, I was totally focused on Strictly here.”

