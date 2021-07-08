Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Hamilton A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL HAMILTON AND WESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 217 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Oxford to 7 miles north of Harrison, moving east at 25 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 40 mph Locations impacted include Hamilton, Fairfield, Oxford, Forest Park, Springdale, Ross, Seven Mile, Williamsdale, Dunlap, Darrtown, Greenhills, Reily, New Miami, Millville, Scipio, Jacksonburg, Mount Healthy Heights, Collinsville, Pleasant Run Farm and Mcgonigle. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.