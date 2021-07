WAKEFIELD — The Little Red Hen Theatre has been busy brining the magic, music and mayhem of “Shrek The Musical” to the stage for the residents of Northeast Nebraska. The Tony-Award winning musical is a retelling of the classic film, featuring all the characters that audiences love with an amazing score and magical storytelling that is sure to please the entire family. The Little Red Hen Theatre’s production features more than 40 performers and will be presented for live audiences over four performances Thursday, July 15, to Sunday, July 18.