Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

Wells Fargo scraps personal lines of credit

By FOXBusiness
FOXBusiness
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWells Fargo will no longer be offering personal lines of credit to customers. In a statement to FOX Business, the bank confirmed the move, first reported by CNBC. "As we simplify our product offerings, we made the decision last year to no longer offer personal lines of credit as we feel we can better meet the borrowing needs of our customers through credit card and personal loan products. We realize change can be inconvenient, especially when customer credit may be impacted. We are providing a 60-day notice period with a series of reminders before closure, and are committed to helping each customer find a credit solution that fits their needs" according to a company spokesperson.

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Scharf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wells Fargo#Personal Loan#Credit Card#Credit Score#Fargo Co#Fox Business#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Credits & Loansdoctorofcredit.com

Chase Adds Terms Allowing Ability To Check Checking/Deposit/Investment & Utility Accounts For Card Approvals

Chase has added new terms regarding information they are allowed to access, it states (emphasis ours):. We may obtain and use information about your accounts with us and others such as Checking, Deposit, Investment, and Utility accounts from credit bureaus and other entities. You also authorize us to obtain credit bureau reports and any other information about you in connection with: 1) extensions of credit on your account; 2) the administration, review or collection of your account; and 3) offering you enhanced or additional products and services. If you ask, we will tell you the name and address of the credit bureau from which we obtained a report about you.
Small BusinessAmerican Banker

Wells Fargo hires BofA executive to lead small-business banking

Wells Fargo has hired a longtime Bank of America executive to head up its small-business banking division. Derek Ellington, who will start on Oct. 18, spent 24 years at Bank of America and most recently was business banking region executive for the company’s Atlantic South region. He will replace Steve...
Businessbizjournals

Wells Fargo names new leader for auto finance group

Wells Fargo & Company has named Tanya Sanders to head its auto division, succeeding Laura Schupbach, who recently announced her decision to retire after 26 years with the bank. Sanders has been with Wells Fargo since 2019 and brings experience from numerous leadership positions within the auto finance industry to...
EconomyAmerican Banker

The future of banking excellence: Wells Fargo’s journey to digital execution

Financial services companies are spending billions of dollars a year to digitize their processes. However, if you ask around, banks will still say they are not executing at their full capacity. So how do you drive an impactful digital transformation strategy, while reducing costs and delivering an impeccable customer experience?
BusinessInvestmentNews

Four-woman, $800 million Wells Fargo team goes indie

Miami-based Green Grove Wealth Management is affiliating with Insigneo. A four-adviser, all-female team managing $800 million at Wells Fargo Advisors in Miami has gone independent as Green Grove Wealth Management and affiliated with Miami-based Insigneo. The four advisers — Isadora Del Llano, Yzana Oestreicher, Maria Elena Garcia and Nilia Gasson...
raleighnews.net

After work from home, Wells Fargo sets plan to return staff to offices

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Joining several banks that have announced return-to-work plans amid a decline in coronavirus infections in major financial hubs, Wells Fargo has said it is planning to call employees back to its U.S. offices starting September 7. In an internal memo circulated to staff, chief operating officer Scott...
Personal Financeatlantanews.net

Watch Rapport Announces Exclusive Merchant Partnership With Wells Fargo to Accept Payments From All Major Cards

The World's Premier Online Luxury Watch Marketplace is Revolutionizing the Industry with Trust, Security, and Commitment to Transparency. (Lake Tahoe, CA) - Any watch enthusiast understands and appreciates the delicate intricacies and unrivaled craftsmanship that goes into making a luxury watch. Every minute detail is meticulously tailored to precision, producing a one-of-a-kind product that will last generations. Watch Rapport, the world's premier online luxury watch marketplace is taking that same craftsmanship, precision, and care, and translating it into the resale experience for customers around the world. Security, transparency, and trust are ingrained into every last detail of the Watch Rapport process down to the payment. Watch Rapport is proud to announce its exclusive and strategic merchant partnership with Wells Fargo Bank to process all major credit cards worldwide.
San Francisco, CAAuto Remarketing

Sanders succeeding Schupbach as head of Wells Fargo Auto

SAN FRANCISCO - Tanya Sanders is showing again why she was honored as theAuto Finance Executive of the Year in 2020. On Wednesday, Wells Fargo announced that Sanders will be the new head of Wells Fargo Auto. She brings more than two decades of financial services experience to the role and succeeds Laura Schupbach, who recently announced her decision to retire after 26 years with Wells Fargo.
Small BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Derek Ellington (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report announced today that Derek Ellington will join the company on October 18 as the head of Small Business Banking. He will report to Consumer & Small Business Banking CEO Mary Mack. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210722005911/en/
Personal FinanceYankton Daily Press

Dave Says: Borrow Your Own Money?

I have a question about self-banking with whole term life insurance. The way I understand it, you can accrue a cash balance, borrow against it, and then pay interest to yourself. Is this worth it, or should I stay away from it and continue using a bank? — Kunal. Dear...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) shares experienced unusual options activity on Thursday. The stock price moved down to $45.02 following the option alert. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
StocksForbes

Wells Fargo & Company Ranked Among Today’s Trending Stocks

Thursday was a day for not a whole lot in terms of market movements, as the S&P 500 was trading flat to slightly higher, the Dow trading flat to slightly lower, and the Nasdaq. flat to slightly higher. Market participants are digesting a number of conflicting factors, so it would make sense to see some sideways trading until there is more clarity. This morning we received jobless claims that were well above expectations, coming in at 419k versus expectations of 350k, and corporate earnings have been piling in. According to Refinitiv, about 15% of the S&P 500 has now reported earnings, with a fantastic 88% beating earnings estimates and 84% beating revenue expectations. However, it might just be the time of year - summer months tend to be slower, lower volume, and seasonally weak. It will be interesting to see if we enter any more pandemic-induced lockdowns with an increase in cases from the Delta variant across the world and whether the stock market would react negatively to it. Below we bring you some of the Top Trending Stocks today for investing ideas from our AI-sourced algorithms.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Wells Fargo (WFC) PT Raised to $45 at RBC Capital

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy raised the price target on Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) to $45.00 (from $40.00) while maintaining a Sector Perform rating after revising estimates to reflect updated guidance. RBC...
Internetinvesting.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Hold Rating for Twitter

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Twitter on Tuesday, setting a price target of $65, which is approximately 1.54% below the present share price of $66.02. Fitzgerald expects Twitter to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the third quarter of 2021. The current...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Wells Fargo names new head of auto lending unit

Wells Fargo named a new head of its auto lending division, which has started to grow following a period when the company deemphasized car loans. Tanya Sanders, who joined the bank’s auto lending unit in 2019, will succeed Laura Schupbach, who is retiring after 26 years at the $1.9 trillion-asset bank, according to a press release Wednesday.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Laura Schupbach (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) - Get Report announced today that Tanya Sanders will be the new head of Wells Fargo Auto. She brings over two decades of financial services experience to the role and succeeds Laura Schupbach, who recently announced her decision to retire after 26 years with Wells Fargo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy