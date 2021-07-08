Cancel
Diddy Clarifies Tweets Made About Sha’Carri Richardson

By Beasley Media Group Editoral
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiddy took some heat on Twitter in support of Sha’Carri Richardson on Wednesday. The rap mogul tweeted out, “It’s f—ed up and my heart is broken for @itskerrii having her lifelong dream stripped away for using a legal substance. I’m tired of white people sitting in a room making up decisions that affect our hopes and dreams. They will keep treating our athletes like slaves and entertainment until we shut down on these people!”

Celebritieschatsports.com

Sha'Carri Richardson, Naomi Osaka Get Support at ESPY Awards

If Sha'Carri Richardson and Naomi Osaka had any doubts about how much public support they're getting -- it's gone after the ESPY Awards, where host Anthony Mackie put a spotlight on them. During his opening monologue, Mackie took a direct shot at U.S.A. Track & Field over its suspension of...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Rihanna pokes fun at the Olympics with funny response to Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson might not be in Tokyo right now getting to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, but that's not stopping the Team USA track star from living her best life. Richardson, 21, put on an elegant sequined gown and shared a selfie in what appears to be a hotel room with her 2.2 million Instagram followers, along with the caption, "Beauty before the beast is unleashed."
Celebritiesimdb.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Receives Support at 2021 Espys Following Olympics Suspension

Sha'Carri Richardson is still welcome at the 2021 Espys. On July 10, the track and field star was spotted in the audience of ABC and ESPN's annual award show. During Anthony Mackie's opening monologue, the host delivered a special message for the athlete who will no longer be competing at the Tokyo Olympics. "Sha'Carri Richardson is here. Louisiana's finest, Lsu track star," he shared with the audience. "USA Track and field, how do you mess it up, dawg? How do you justify banning Sha'Carri Richardson for smoking weed?" The actor continued, "Weed is a dehansing drug. It doesn't make you do anything, but want to watch another episode...
CelebritiesPopSugar

Anthony Mackie Defends Sha'Carri Richardson at 2021 ESPYs: "Weed Is a Dehancing Drug"

Anthony Mackie held nothing back during his monologue as host for the 2021 ESPY Awards on July 10. After roasting NBA star Trae Young's haircut and Medina Spirit's trainer, Bob Baffert, the Marvel star took a moment to call out Sha'Carri Richardson's suspension. "USA Track and Field, how you mess it up, dog? How do you justify banning Sha'Carri Richardson for smoking weed? Weed is a dehancing drug," the 42-year-old shared. "It doesn't make you do anything but want to watch another episode of Bob's Burgers. You never saw Snoop Dogg run anywhere . . . I don't know how you justify not letting her run." The 21-year-old athlete is missing the Tokyo Olympics after being suspended by USA Track and Field due to testing positive for marijuana at the Olympic Trials in June.
Sportstheintell.com

Sha’Carri Richardson shouldn’t have to apologize for being human

Last month, Sha’Carri Richardson’s name was splashed across the sports pages as she became the sixth-fastest woman to run 100 meters, finishing in 10.72 seconds. Her bold hair, tattoos and unabashed love for her girlfriend made her a symbol for other 21-year-old queer women of color like myself, seeing her break social conventions and become a contender for a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Soulja Boy Gives Kids Cash, One Ups DaBaby In Candy Controversy

Looks like Soulja Boy is beating DaBaby in being the most generous rapper. Social media didn’t take well to DaBaby only giving kids $4 for the candy that they were selling and felt like the rapper should have given more. Soulja Boy decided to give the kids an alleged bankroll for their product and didn’t even take the candy. It’s unclear if these were the same kids DaBaby interacted with earlier this week but nonetheless, Twitter had some thoughts on the rapper’s “non-charitable” act.
SportsPopculture

Dominique Dawes Shares Interesting Thoughts on Sha'Carri Richardson Olympic Suspension

Dominique Dawes has some interesting thoughts on the suspension of track star Sha'Carri Richardson. The three-time Olympic Gold medalist appeared on Cuomo Prime Time on Wednesday and talked about Richardson, who was suspended for testing positive for marijuana. Many people are not happy that Richardson will miss the Olympics because of the positive drug test. But Dawes believes the Olympic committee made the right decision.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'

July 22 (UPI) -- Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself as a transgender woman. The 29-year-old actress confirmed she is transgender in an interview with author Torrey Peters published Thursday by Time. "We're talking today to discuss my gender. For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

T-Pain Responds To Tory Lanez's "Billionaire" Tweet About Signing Him

After taking a hit last night (July 21), Tory Lanez returns with a tweet that once again caused him to go viral. Lanez has been the talk of Hip Hop after Rap icon Cassidy called him out for stealing his bars. Cassidy shared a video that showed back-to-back clips of himself versus Lanez's freestyles, and soon, conversations regarding what constitutes as "paying homage" ran rampant.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Kevin Hart Hilariously Trolls Nick Cannon's Fatherhood With Digital Billboard in LA

Kevin Hart might just be the winner of the prank war that's going on between him and Nick Cannon. Hart took to Instagram Thursday to share the digital billboard he put up in Los Angeles with Cannon's phone number on it. The billboard tells passersby who are interested in advice on fatherhood to call the father of seven before providing his cell number. The playful feud started after Cannon hilariously gave Hart a llama for his 42nd birthday earlier this month.
SportsNBC Sports

Politics and Olympics colliding? Jesse Owens would approve

Programming note: Watch "Race in America: A Candid Conversation" on NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday, July 22 after the conclusion of "Giants Postgame Live" at approximately 11 p.m. You probably remember Gwen Barry, the hammer thrower whose peaceful protest during the United States Olympic Trials caused quite the uproar...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Spun

Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To The Drama At ESPN

Former ESPN host and writer Jemele Hill is one of many who weighed in on the situation at her former employer involving Maria Taylor and Rachel Nichols. Things exploded over the weekend when a New York Times report documented leaked audio of Nichols from July 2020 complaining about Taylor taking over her role hosting the NBA Finals.

