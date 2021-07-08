Diddy Clarifies Tweets Made About Sha’Carri Richardson

Anthony Mackie held nothing back during his monologue as host for the 2021 ESPY Awards on July 10. After roasting NBA star Trae Young's haircut and Medina Spirit's trainer, Bob Baffert, the Marvel star took a moment to call out Sha'Carri Richardson's suspension. "USA Track and Field, how you mess it up, dog? How do you justify banning Sha'Carri Richardson for smoking weed? Weed is a dehancing drug," the 42-year-old shared. "It doesn't make you do anything but want to watch another episode of Bob's Burgers. You never saw Snoop Dogg run anywhere . . . I don't know how you justify not letting her run." The 21-year-old athlete is missing the Tokyo Olympics after being suspended by USA Track and Field due to testing positive for marijuana at the Olympic Trials in June.