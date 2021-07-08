July 11 Gallery on the Lawn at the Folk Art Guild

Encouraged by the great response to last summer’s offering, the Gallery on the Lawn returns Sunday July 11, from 1 to 4 pm, at the Rochester Folk Art Guild. Located at 1445 Upper Hill Road, Middlesex. The Guild Pottery and Woodshop will display their recent craft work on the front lawn in front of the East Hill Gallery. Under the shady maple and chestnut trees, the two workshops will provide a welcome to all. Seeing the ceramics and the wooden ware out in the open air provides a relaxed setting to visit with Annie and David, and enjoy their wares.