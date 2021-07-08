Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Google Search is testing its biggest change to the results page in years

By Chris Smith
Posted by 
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While a vast multitude of features have been added down the years, the main Google Search page has remained the same; results served up vertically in order of relevance. However, the latest experiment for Chrome on Android promises to change all that. It’ll make it possible for users to easily explore the top results via a horizontal carousel directly below the URL bar, as well as the traditional vertical results.

www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Search#Google I O#Google Chrome For Android#Android Police#Google I O
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Google
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Fox News

10 apps you need to remove from your phone now

Apps used to be fun add-ons to get the most out of your phone. Today, they’re vital to our everyday communication, work and play. Sadly, it seems like every week, there’s another list of bad apps causing headaches or putting your security at risk. Phony cryptocurrency and financial apps are scammers’ latest grift. Tap or click for red flags that the app you’re about trust your money with is a sham.
Cell PhonesTimes-News

CamScanner, Screen Recorder and even TikTok: Here are 10 apps you need to remove from your phone now

Apps used to be fun add-ons to get the most out of your phone. Today, they’re vital to our everyday communication, work, and play. Sadly, it seems like every week, there’s another list of bad apps causing headaches or putting your security at risk. Phony cryptocurrency and financial apps are scammers’ latest grift. Tap or click for red flags that the app you’re about trust your money with is a sham.
InternetPosted by
Forbes

Google Issues Warning For 2 Billion Chrome Users

Google Chrome continues to dominate the web browser market with more than two billion users worldwide. The flipside is it also dominates the attention of hackers causing Google to issue its third urgent upgrade warning in a month. In an official blog post, Google revealed that a new ‘zero-day’ exploit...
Cell PhonesPosted by
The US Sun

Warning apps are tracking location and data even when you DON’T use them & Facebook Messenger is one of WORST offenders

PHONE apps could be tracking your data even when you don’t use them and Facebook Messenger is among the worst offenders, experts say. As the public becomes more concerned about the information they unknowingly share with bigger tech companies, privacy specialists are encouraging people to think about what they could be giving away before they download an app.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

TikTok Account Exposes "Hidden" Google Hacks That Are Blowing People's Minds

There's something inexplicably satisfying about finding an Easter egg or teensy-tiny surprise. Whether it's in a video game that hides a head nod to previous iterations of a classic franchise, or even a film that includes a bit of foreshadowing (like Dr. Grant tying together two "female" belt buckles on the airplane in Jurassic Park), hidden details tend to make people happy. Which could be why so many folks are stoked about this Google-themed TikTok account.
Internetamericanpeoplenews.com

Google warns users of new ‘zero day’ vulnerability in Chrome

Google has issued yet another urgent update warning for its two billion Chrome users. The tech giant has warned users of a new zero-day exploit in its popular web browser Chrome with a high level of severity. The vulnerability CVE-2021-30563 was reported by an anonymous person on July 12. Google...
InternetThe Verge

DuckDuckGo launches new Email Protection service to remove trackers

DuckDuckGo is launching a new email privacy service meant to stop ad companies from spying on your inbox. The company’s new Email Protection feature gives users a free “@duck.com” email address, which will forward emails to your regular inbox after analyzing their contents for trackers and stripping any away. DuckDuckGo is also extending this feature with unique, disposable forwarding addresses, which can be generated easily in DuckDuckGo’s mobile browser or through desktop browser extensions.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Trusted Reviews

Ring launches end-to-end encryption internationally

For those that want an extra layer of security around their recorded videos, Ring has announced that end-to-end encryption is now available in the UK. With this optional feature enabled, video is encrypted to limit who can view the video feed, preventing even Ring or Amazon from examining your videos.
Cell Phonesalabamanews.net

What the Tech? Using “Do Not Track” on iPhones

It’s been a little over a month since Apple users began using iOS 14.5 and a new option that lets them choose whether they want to be tracked online by the apps they download. “Ask App to Track” is a pop-up that appears on the screen when a user downloads...
InternetPosted by
BGR.com

Google just made a huge change to Search and we love it

Plenty of our daily activities on the internet begin with a search for more information, whether it’s news or info about various work and personal topics we might be interested in. Google Search plays a central role in that experience, of course, since it’s the most used online search engine in the world. But Search isn’t perfect, and Google continues to improve its reliability to ensure that the results it offers are genuine. The dangers of fake news and misinformation became quite evident during the coronavirus pandemic, so Google rolled out a few new features to improve Search. In April 2020,...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to take a screenshot on Android

Knowing how to take a screenshot on Android seems simple enough, but it's more complex than you'd think. With so many phone makers using Android, each one has slightly different methods of capturing what's on screen. Fortunately, a lot of these methods overlap. Many of these are simple button combinations...
InternetPhandroid

Even your Google verification codes aren’t free from ads

We receive a ton of verification codes over the course of the day, whether it be from our banks, or an online service we’re logging into, and so on. Google is one of those companies that relies on verification codes, especially if you have two-factor authentication enabled, and sometimes these codes come in the form of a text message.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Google is making Chrome's omnibox even more useful

Google has made numerous changes to Chrome's Omnibox, gradually making it more and more useful. The latest addition to this browser staple is great news for anyone who needs to frequently access the same handful of site. Spotted in the Android version of Chrome, Google seems to have noticed that...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Google's built-in price tracking for Chrome is inching closer to reality

It's no secret that we're constantly looking for ways to save our hard-earned cash when we purchase things. While there are plenty of resources to help us hunt for deals, it still requires a bit of work on our end to find the best prices. Thankfully, Google has been working to bring a price tracker to Chrome for Android, and with a future update, it could be even easier to find products at their best prices.

Comments / 0

Community Policy