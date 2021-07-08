Google Search is testing its biggest change to the results page in years
While a vast multitude of features have been added down the years, the main Google Search page has remained the same; results served up vertically in order of relevance. However, the latest experiment for Chrome on Android promises to change all that. It’ll make it possible for users to easily explore the top results via a horizontal carousel directly below the URL bar, as well as the traditional vertical results.www.trustedreviews.com
Comments / 0