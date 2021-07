A very rare 70-pound fish was found in a New York river for the first time in over 50 years. Officials say this discovery is a "milestone." On Thursday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced what he called a "milestone" in the restoration of the Genesee River following the collection of a spawning female lake sturgeon in the lower Genesee River for the first time in over 50 years.