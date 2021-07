Tyson Fury has been 'hurt more' by the delay of his world title fight as Deontay Wilder won't lose his burning desire for redemption, says Carl Froch. I was really disappointed with the postponement, because it's a fight that I was looking forward to. Even though it seemed like it would be a one-sided fight for Fury, you can never ever just write any man off when he's a huge puncher like Wilder.