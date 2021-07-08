Cancel
Rush Seeks to Show Why He Is the 'Best in the World' at Ring of Honor Pay-Per-View

By Justin Barrasso
Sports Illustrated
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRush will look to extend his Ring of Honor title reign on Sunday at the Best in the World pay-per-view. He will defend the belt against Bandido, which is a matchup that should be a wonderful clash of styles. Rush is ruthless and violent in the ring, willing to win at all costs. That is a stark contrast from Bandido, the masked luchador who has an incredibly captivating approach in the ring as a babyface. Part of the responsibility for a champion is to make new stars, which Rush will seek to accomplish in this bout. It should be a high-flying, physical affair and serve as a breakout moment for Bandido in his first ROH pay-per-view main event.

