Rush Seeks to Show Why He Is the ‘Best in the World’ at Ring of Honor Pay-Per-View

Rush will look to extend his Ring of Honor title reign on Sunday at the Best in the World pay-per-view. He will defend the belt against Bandido, which is a matchup that should be a wonderful clash of styles. Rush is ruthless and violent in the ring, willing to win at all costs. That is a stark contrast from Bandido, the masked luchador who has an incredibly captivating approach in the ring as a babyface. Part of the responsibility for a champion is to make new stars, which Rush will seek to accomplish in this bout. It should be a high-flying, physical affair and serve as a breakout moment for Bandido in his first ROH pay-per-view main event.