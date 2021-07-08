ENZO’s Table Launches New Biscotti Crumbles
Each variety of ENZO’S TABLE Biscotti Crumbles features estate-grown California roasted almonds from the Ricchiuti family’s orchards. Traditional Almond blends rich vanilla with freshly roasted almonds to create a classic, subtly sweet delight while Chocolate Almond is baked with prized Guittard Chocolate yielding a rich decadent indulgence. Biscotti Crumbles can be enjoyed atop seasonal fruit crisp, cobbler, brownies, and ice cream or by crafting a delectable crust for tarts and cheesecakes.www.nosh.com
