Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Chicago Likely to Add ‘2 or 3' States Back to Travel Advisory Amid Rise in COVID Cases, Top Doctor Says

By NBC Chicago
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago will likely add two to three states back onto its travel advisory next week as some areas see a rise in coronavirus cases, the city's top doctor said Tuesday. "We are doing very well right now here in Chicago but across the whole U.S., you know, cases actually are up a little bit, right, they're up 5 to 10% across the whole country," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said during a Facebook Live broadcast.

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 1

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
56K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
State
Nevada State
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Chicago, IL
Government
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
State
Arkansas State
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Advisory#Covid#Covid Cases#Cdph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Travel
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Will Mask Mandates Return to Chicago and Illinois? Here's What You Need to Know

With increasing hospitalizations and mounting COVID-19 case numbers prompted by the Delta variant, municipalities across the country have re-imposed mask mandates and other public health mitigations. Local leaders in at least five states, including California and Nevada, have reinstated mask requirements, issued facial covering recommendations or threatened the return of...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC Chicago

‘Superbug' Fungus Spread in Two Cities, Health Officials Say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The “superbug” outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Masks Required For All CPS Students This Fall, Officials Announce

Students and teachers will be required to wear face coverings and social distance while indoors this upcoming academic year, Chicago Public Schools announced Thursday. Based on a letter sent to CPS families, students and staff will have to wear a mask regardless of COVID vaccination status while indoors, except when eating and drinking.
BusinessPosted by
NBC Chicago

Report: Disney May Get $570M in Tax Breaks for New Campus

The Walt Disney Co. stands to benefit from more than a half billion dollars in tax breaks for building a new regional campus in Florida that promises to employ at least 2,000 professional employees who will be relocating from Southern California to work in digital technology, finance and product development.
Illinois StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Illinois REAL ID Requirements: What You Need To Know

More Illinois residents can obtain their required REAL ID as Secretary of State facilities statewide, although the form won't be necessary until spring 2023. If you find yourself looking to obtain the ID before then, here's what to know:. Residents will be required to visit an Illinois Secretary of State...
Oregon StatePosted by
NBC Chicago

Western Wildfires: Crews Make Progress on Huge Oregon Blaze

The nation's largest wildfire raged through southern Oregon on Friday but crews were scaling back some night operations as hard work and weaker winds helped reduce the spread of flames even as wildfires continued to threaten homes in neighboring California. The Bootleg Fire, which has destroyed an area half the...
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

Meet Team USA's Olympians From the Chicago Area

BASKETBALL - WOMEN. Chicago-Area Connection: Originally from Lincolnwood. Insights: Loyd plays guard for the Seattle Storm. She graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 2015 where she helped her team compile a 108-6 record. She also competed in three NCAA Final Fours and was voted ESPNW National Player of the Year in 2015. She has one older brother, Jarryd, who played basketball at Valparaiso University and played professionally overseas. Loyd also played tennis and soccer.
Chicago, ILPosted by
NBC Chicago

gun trafficking

The Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, have announced an aggressive new initiative in the battle against gun trafficking in Chicago and four other metropolitan areas across the United States.

Comments / 1

Community Policy