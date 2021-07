Torrance, CA – Smog City Brewing Co. is releasing Total Boss Red IPA Friday, 7/16, designed to elevate and celebrate women in an industry that has been historically male-driven. To make Total Boss, all of the women who work at Smog City came together to develop the recipe (with the support of their brewmaster), and then they hopped on the brew deck to make the beer. “Total Boss is a statement about how we at Smog City see women in the beer industry – they are Total Bosses! Women deserve respect and a place on the brew deck and are often a driving force in making the craft beer industry a better, more inclusive & creative space for all. I take pride in knowing that the Los Angeles craft beer community has always had more women in leadership positions compared to the rest of the country and we want to celebrate that!” said Laurie Porter, co-owner of Smog City Brewing Co.