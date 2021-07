NORFOLK, Va. (WWBT) – On this day in history, July 8, 1997, 18-year-old Michelle Moore-Bosko was found dead by her husband after being raped, stabbed, and strangled. Four sailors later confessed to the crime despite any evidence linking them to it, and they became known as the Norfolk Four. Three of them were given life sentences, the other sentenced to 8.5 years in prison.