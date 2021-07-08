Cancel
Better Business Bureau Warns of Potential Illinois Lottery Vaccine Scammers

By Carina Lopez
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois warned residents of new scams as the first “All In for the Win” Vaccine Lottery drawing takes place this week. “Other states that have rolled out vaccination lotteries have reported multiple scam attempts, and fraudsters will be ready to take advantage in Illinois as well,” President and CEO of BBB of Chicago and Northern Illinois, Steve Bernas, said in a statement.

