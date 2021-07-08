SDPD Officer Injured When Driver Flees Traffic Stop in Mira Mesa

The injured officers is treated outside an ambulance. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A San Diego Police officer was injured Thursday when a driver backed a vehicle into him while fleeing a traffic stop near a Mira Mesa intersection, police said.

The motorcycle officer pulled over a black sedan for unknown reasons shortly before 10:10 a.m. near the intersection of Westview Parkway and Black Mountain Road, and the driver backed up and struck him before taking off, San Diego Police Department Officer Tony Martinez said.

It was not immediately clear if the officer was on foot or on the motorcycle when he was struck.

Paraedics were called to the scene, but the extent of the officer’s injuries was unclear. As of 10:30 a.m., he had not been taken to a hospital.

The vehicle was described as a black sedan with an Arizona license plate starting with the letters “FTA.”

–City News Service