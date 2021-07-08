Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

SDPD Officer Injured When Driver Flees Traffic Stop in Mira Mesa

By Debbie L. Sklar
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0ZEz_0arD0MEa00
The injured officers is treated outside an ambulance. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A San Diego Police officer was injured Thursday when a driver backed a vehicle into him while fleeing a traffic stop near a Mira Mesa intersection, police said.

The motorcycle officer pulled over a black sedan for unknown reasons shortly before 10:10 a.m. near the intersection of Westview Parkway and Black Mountain Road, and the driver backed up and struck him before taking off, San Diego Police Department Officer Tony Martinez said.

It was not immediately clear if the officer was on foot or on the motorcycle when he was struck.

Paraedics were called to the scene, but the extent of the officer’s injuries was unclear. As of 10:30 a.m., he had not been taken to a hospital.

The vehicle was described as a black sedan with an Arizona license plate starting with the letters “FTA.”

–City News Service

Comments / 0

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
State
Arizona State
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sdpd#Fta#City News Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Fatally Struck on 805 in City Heights

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday on Interstate 805 in the City Heights area. The crash was reported about 1:20 a.m. on the southbound 805 just north of state Route 94, California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Castro...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Teenager Slain Near Chicano Park ID’d

Authorities Thursday publicly identified an 18-year-old man who died under mysterious circumstances this week near Chicano Park. Patrol personnel responding to a report of a possible shooting in the 2000 block of National Avenue in Barrio Logan shortly after 10 p.m. Monday found a group of people putting Danilo Gudiel Rivas of San Diego into the bed of a pickup, according to police.
Chula Vista, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Chula Vista Police Confirm Husband of Missing May Millete ‘Person of Interest’

Authorities Thursday officially confirmed that the husband of a Chula Vista woman who vanished more than six months ago is a “person of interest” in her disappearance. Larry Millete, who reported his wife, May, missing Jan. 10, was served with a gun violence restraining order four months later, and detectives have executed three search warrants at the couple’s home near Mount San Miguel Park.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Bicyclist Struck, Killed on Balboa Park Roadway

A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning in a crash with a vehicle in Balboa Park, police said. The crash was reported about 7:30 a.m. on Pershing Drive near Florida Drive, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said. The bicyclist was unresponsive when officers arrived at the scene, Lockwood said. The...
Fallbrook, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Man Pleads Not Guilty to Murder After Body Found Buried on Fallbrook Property

A Fallbrook resident who allegedly killed a man whose body was found buried on the defendant’s property pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and other charges. Nicolas Andrew Burg, 29, was arrested Friday in the Riverside County city of Murrieta, two days after sheriff’s deputies were summoned to investigate a “suspicious circumstance” at Burg’s property on South Ridge Drive and found a man’s body buried there, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver.
Oceanside, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Pedestrian Hit By Freight Train, Killed in Oceanside

A pedestrian was hit by a train and killed in Oceanside, sheriff’s officials said Sunday. A Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train was traveling southbound where railroad tracks cross Oceanside Boulevard when it hit a pedestrian at about 10 p.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Jason King of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
San Diego County, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Hospital Employee Accused of Stealing Patient Info in Unemployment Benefits Fraud Scheme

Seven San Diego County residents are facing federal charges for allegedly submitting false claims for pandemic unemployment insurance benefits, including a former hospital employee accused of stealing confidential patient files to carry out the fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. The defendants are charged in two separate indictments with submitting...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

State Panel Denies Appeal of Man Who Wounded 2, Including Deputy, in Gaslamp

An appeals court on Monday upheld the convictions of an ex-con who opened fire in the Gaslamp Quarter four years ago, wounding an off-duty sheriff’s deputy and a bystander. Ray Pitoau was sentenced to 71 years to life in state prison for the Aug. 7, 2017, shooting that injured Deputy Jason Philpot, who was walking with his two brothers following a Metallica concert at Petco Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy