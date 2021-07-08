Relief fund partners to donate shoes to Navajo children

Clinton Smith, CEO of Government & Civil Employee Services LLC, presented a donation of $1,000 to A Home for a Cause, a local nonprofit organization renovating the donated home in the background. Smith said he and his team at GCES believe in supporting the community and strongly encourage others to do the same. Not only will this project beautify a neighborhood in Indiana, but proceeds from A Home for a Cause will be donated to the VNA, an organization that supports members of our community. For more information or to find out how to get involved, go to www. AHomeForACause.org.