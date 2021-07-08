Cancel
To-go cocktails are legally here to stay, extending the only good thing to come from 2020

By Aubrie Lawrence
thepitchkc.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStill not sure if you’re ready to go weekend barhopping just yet but still want to get that amazing summer cocktail from your local bar? Well, you’re in luck! Gov. Mike Parson signed a new law yesterday that allows bars and restaurants to continue selling alcoholic beverages in take-out containers. It looks like the best thing to come out of the pandemic is here to stay.

