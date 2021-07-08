Cancel
BAPE has a bunch of 'Space Jam' merch — and it's actually not bad

By Ian Servantes
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Jam: A New Legacy isn’t just a LeBron James-starring sequel, but an astronomical exercise. More than 200 brands will collaborate on merch for the cartoon basketball flick, and joining the party with an all but open invite now is BAPE. The seminal Japanese streetwear brand has delivered pretty much...

MoviesTVOvermind

Why Porky Pig’s Rap in Space Jam 2 is Causing Issues

People are ready to complain about the strangest things these days, not to mention some of the most ridiculous. It’s true that the next Space Jam hasn’t really faced an overwhelming welcome from everyone since one idea was ‘why bother?’, especially since the original movie with Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes felt good enough. But when studios feel there’s a chance to make money with an idea they’re going to push for it and, well, now we have Space Jam: A New Legacy coming out with LeBron James and the Looney Tunes in a new look that some people don’t happen to like. One of the clips that have dropped recently is this idea of Porky Pig making his way forward to initiate a rap battle against Don Cheadle’s character. Now just looking at it, yeah, the scene does kind of look a little bit awkward and perhaps a little cringe-worthy, but the rap itself is actually handled pretty well since Daffy introduces him as the Notorious P.I.G., an obvious reference to the Notorious B.I.G., people apparently haven’t been responding in an overly positive manner.
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Nike and Virgil Abloh made another spikey, track-inspired Off-White shoe

With a surplus of Off-White and Nike collaborations on the way — including 50 different versions of the Dunk Low — Virgil Abloh is stepping away from the Swoosh’s classic silhouettes and putting his spin on some of its running shoes. Official imagery from Nike confirms a trio of Off-White x Nike Air Zoom Tempo NEXT% sneakers are arriving soon in vivid green, pink, and red iterations.
MoviesGizmodo

Space Jam: A New Legacy

The team behind Space Jam: A New Legacy has pulled off the impossible. They’ve taken two of the most dynamic and entertaining things on the entire planet and made them boring. One of those is LeBron James, an iconic, generational basketball champion, and the other is the Looney Tunes, a timeless, hilarious, adaptable, and unforgettable set of characters. On their own, each is amazing. Put them together and, apparently, it’s anything but.
MoviesKansas City Star

Movie review: ‘Space Jam’ has manic fun but is no slam dunk

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is nearly impossible to parse, at least in a traditional review. The first film, “Space Jam,” is a bizarre cultural artifact, a frenzied treatise on the career of basketball legend Michael Jordan as mediated through the hot ‘90s trend of pairing live-action and animation (see: “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” Paula Abdul’s “Opposites Attract” music video”). But even those who have fond childhood memories of “Space Jam” seem to regard it with a sense of irony, and it’s unclear who exactly was gunning for a sequel 25 years later, except perhaps, Warner Bros. executives who happen to be rich with a century’s worth of intellectual property.
Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Nike’s Space Jam: A New Legacy Collection Releases Tomorrow

Space Jam: A New Legacy is literally days away, and though some may not like LeBron in the leading role, the film’s debut is surely one for the decades. To help celebrate the occasion, Nike stepped in and took control of the wardrobe, crafting not only the Tune Squad uniforms but also numerous commemorative footwear.
NBAComplex

Can LeBron’s ‘Space Jam’ Movie Create a New Sneaker Legacy?

The year is 1996. With 10 seconds left on the clock, Michael Jordan and a rag tag group of Looney Tunes are about to be defeated by the Monstars, a gang of antagonistic aliens who have stolen the abilities of NBA legends like Charles Barkley and Larry Bird and are led by the mob boss-esque Mr. Swackhammer. They’re losing 77-76, but this is Michael Jordan we’re talking about. As the clock ticks down, he leaps from the half court line, does his finest Mr. Fantastic impression, and dunks the ball through the hoop for the win.
Theater & DanceEsquire

All the Space Jam Merch Fans Are Clamoring for Right Now

It took a hella long time—a quarter of a century, in fact—but it finally came: The film beloved by ballers, wannabe ballers, Looney Tunes fans, Michael Jordan fans, and every ’90s child has released a sequel. Space Jam: A New Legacy has hit theaters and streaming services, and, love it or hate it, the flick is taking the zeitgeist by storm. Case in point: All the merch that is available and primed for purchasing. There are the obvious collaborators like Nike—which is offering a sick varsity jacket, among a slew of other SKUs—and Spalding (just guess what they have). But there are fashion folks like Tommy Jeans, Fossil, Vilebrequin, and Hot Topic that are joining in on the action, too. So if you want to be a part of this hoop-la (ha!), here’s your chance, do your dance, cause you know.
MoviesHollywood Life

‘Space Jam 2’ Has An Epic ‘Michael Jordan’ Cameo — But There’s A Twist

‘Space Jam 2’ did make a ‘Michael Jordan’ cameo happen, but it’s not what you think. Here’s a breakdown of that appearance in the sequel. Spoilers ahead!. There is an appearance from a Michael Jordan in Space Jam: A New Legacy. That part is true, but there’s a Space Jam 2 spin on it. At halftime, the Tune Squad is down in the dumps because they’re losing against the Goon Squad. Sylvester thinks he’s coming in for the save by saying he found Michael Jordan in the audience.
Moviesimdb.com

LeBron James Is This Week’s Marvel as ‘Space Jam’ Beats ‘Black Widow’

Leading this weekend’s box-office results is a single question: Exactly what is the impact of home platforms on theatrical grosses?. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” (Warner Bros.) and “Black Widow” (Disney) — the #1 and #2 films this weekend — both can be seen at home, although in very different ways. “Space Jam,” as with all Warners releases this year, is free for HBO Max subscribers from its first week. “Widow” costs $29.99 to view, and then only for Disney+ subscribers.
MoviesPosted by
Deseret News

Is the original ‘Space Jam’ good?

There’s so much “Space Jam” hype this weekend because “Space Jam: A New Legacy” — which stars NBA legend LeBron James and the Looney Tunes — is available for everyone to watch in theaters and on HBO Max. Naturally, the film will draw comparisons to the original “Space Jam,” which...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Random: The Internet Is Dunking On Space Jam 2's Game Boy Cameo

Pedants and mega-nerds, look away now: Space Jam: A New Legacy had a lovely Game Boy cameo, and in a shocking turn of events, people on the internet are up in arms about it. In the first five minutes of the movie, amid the usual setup of "young boy has a dream, but also, is sad", a miniature version of LeBron James is given a Game Boy by a friend, who then walks off, apparently not worried about leaving an expensive console in the hands of another child, or hanging out with his friend.
Apparelinputmag.com

Nike’s bringing back the Clot Air Max 1 sneaker made only for Kanye West

A holy grail for the most studious of sneakerheads is CLOT’s “Touch the Sky” Nike Air Max 1. Rumor has it only four pairs of the sneaker were made for Kanye West’s 2016 tour date in Hong Kong, two of which were given to West himself. The other two went to CLOT founder Edison Chen, who opened for West during the concert as a rapper.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Zendaya’s Retro ‘Space Jam’ Ponytail Is As Sporty-Chic As It Gets

From the day her casting in the long-awaited Space Jam reboot was announced, it was clear Zendaya was made to play Lola Bunny. The actor and the character’s wry, upbeat personalities seem perfectly matched already, but Monday night’s red carpet premier showcased a different kind of similarity, albeit with a retro twist. The Emmy Award-winning Zendaya arrived at the event in a Looney Tunes-inspired, multicolored and patchwork shorts-jacket set by Moschino that was a true feast for the eyes, but it was her hair and makeup that really draws the double-takes. Zendaya’s retro ponytail for Space Jam’s premiere was a masterclass in flirty updos: Bouncy, polished, and timeless, it’s both highly appropriate for a fun-filled evening and something of an homage to her character who wears her own bunny ears tied back with forehead-skimming side bangs.
NBAhypebeast.com

Here's an Official Look At the Nike LeBron 8 "Space Jam"

LeBron James and are continuing the celebration of the athlete’s summer film, this time revealing a new Space Jam: A New Legacy-inspired LeBron 8. The LeBron 8 is dressed in a sleek, black colorway that features bright hues used sparingly across the shoe’s upper. The patterns seen resemble outlines of basketballs and characters jumping mid-air as well as technical dashboards, highlighting the AI component of the film. Orange is used as a contrasting accent to highlight the outline of the Swoosh, as well as the heel counter, pull tab, and eyelets. Black nubuck and patent leather are used to construct the majority of the shoe. Subtle nods to the futuristic silhouettes of the Looney Tunes characters are seen imprinted on the back of the heel, while the iconic Tune Squad logo is displayed prominently on the tongue. Rounding things off is the glow-in-the-dark sole to cap off the look.

