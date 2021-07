Fans of the Battlefield franchise are no doubt getting hyped up for the fall release of Battlefield 2042. The next title will bring the franchise into the next generation with greater effects, larger levels, and massive player counts. As such, fans are already jumping back in to the older games to get back into the swing of things and have a little fun before the majority of players shift to the new release. If you’d like to join them and happen to have an Amazon Prime Gaming membership, you can claim Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V for free and do exactly that.