Sixers rumors, Sixers news and Sixers trade rumors are taking off with the NBA Draft and NBA Free Agency around the corner. Will the Sixers trade Ben Simmons for Damian Lillard? Should the Sixers sign Kyle Lowry? Could the Sixers trade for Damian Lillard without trading away Matisse Thybulle or Kyle Lowry? Chase Senior brings you the latest 76ers rumors and news. SIXERS FANS! We just launched a BRAND NEW Sixers channel! If you want MORE Sixers videos, we need MORE subscribers. SUB HERE: http://chatsports.com/76ersTV?sub_con... Sixers rumors questions answered on today’s show: - Damian Lillard and Nasir Little for Ben Simmons Tyrese Maxey and a first round pick?