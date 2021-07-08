Cancel
Restaurants

Korean fried chicken restaurant opening in Walnut Hills

By Andy Brownfield
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Korean fried chicken restaurant is coming to Walnut Hills' iconic Paramount Building, right next door to Esoteric Brewing.

The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

