Korean fried chicken restaurant opening in Walnut Hills

Boise's not exactly known for being a destination for fantastic chicken wings, so how could a new restaurant that's got the word wings in the title go virtually unnoticed?. If you're someone that just hasn't given up the Uber Eats habit that you developed during the height of the pandemic, you may have recently seen a new restaurant pop up called Cosmic Wings. They don't have an extensive menu, but there are some of the items on the small menu that are instant attention grabbers!