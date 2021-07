After years of back and forth between both fanbases, Florida and UCF appear to be nearing a deal to settle things on the field. According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, the two sides are close to inking a contract for a three-game series that will see UCF come to Gainesville twice and Florida travel to Orlando once. Those were the kind of terms that Florida athletics director Scott Stricklin had long said would be something he'd be open to, but former UCF athletics director Danny White was not.