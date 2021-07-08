Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Medals not on Ali Jawad’s mind this time as powerlifting star gets set for Tokyo

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Oy7C_0arCyMCY00
Powerlifter Ali Jawad has overcome serious illness to qualify for Tokyo 2020 (PA Archive)

Powerlifting star Ali Jawad says avoiding embarrassment is the major goal at what is likely to be his final Paralympics after Crohn’s disease left him a “shadow” of the athlete who won silver at Rio 2016.

The 32-year-old mounted a stunning sporting comeback to scrape a place on the plane for this summer’s Games following a lengthy ongoing battle against the condition which causes parts of the digestive system to become inflamed.

He was diagnosed in 2009 and suffered a severe flare up after finishing second in the men’s 59kg category in Brazil five years ago, causing irreversible changes to his body and an 18-month period out of action.

The former world champion, who was born without legs, was on Thursday named in Great Britain’s five-person squad for Tokyo and admits persistent health issues have given him a fresh perspective on what remains of a stellar sporting career.

He told the PA news agency: “It’s not about medals this time for me. I think my medal is just getting there and I have proven to myself that I can take Crohn’s to its limits and overcome it.

“I peaked between 2014 and 2016, that was the best Ali and I didn’t really appreciate it as much as I should. I didn’t celebrate it as much as I should.

“Now, I’m a shadow of that person and I’m never going to get there again, so I should have actually appreciated what I was.

I guess, the job now for me is put in a performance that doesn't embarrass me.

“People shouldn’t expect me to be anywhere near a medal because I literally got the last spot to qualify. That’s the difference between Rio and now, it’s just a completely different body.

“I guess the job now for me is put in a performance that doesn’t embarrass me.

“It’s just a privilege to make another Games and I’m lucky that I’ve got the opportunity to bow out on my terms, and it wasn’t Crohn’s.”

Jawad would not have been involved in Tokyo had the event not been pushed back a year due the coronavirus pandemic.

Travelling to the Japanese capital will mark his fourth successive Paralympics following appearances in Beijing, London and Rio.

The Lebanon-born athlete expects it to be his last and is considering calling time on his career after next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He has already begun making plans for retirement, studying for a PhD in anti-doping in Paralympic sport in addition to working on a fitness app for people with impairments.

“Three years ago my Crohn’s was at a stage where nothing could be done for me,” said the two-time Commonwealth bronze medallist.

I will get through Tokyo and think about retiring next year, I think. I can change my mind, who knows?

“I took a path that was perceived to be quite risky at the time and just had to find a way to give me a chance and I guess I am lucky that I actually qualified because back then I don’t think anybody – even myself – thought I could make it.

“Crohn’s has taken its toll. The way I have had to live is not sustainable to be able to pull this off.

“My aim now is potentially to bow out at the Commonwealth Games next year in Birmingham because there is no other opportunity like that to retire at a home Games in a multi-sport event.

“I will get through Tokyo and think about retiring next year, I think. I can change my mind, who knows? If I am competitive I might carry on but if there’s no solution for my health going forward then it’s probably it.”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

30K+
Followers
81K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Jawad
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Tokyo#Doping#Powerlifting#Commonwealth Games#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
newschain

French star Mickaëlle Michel booked for British bow at Shergar Cup

Mickaëlle Michel will make her Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup debut at Ascot next month after being confirmed as part of the Ladies Team. The globetrotting French jockey was the leading female rider in her homeland in 2018 and has since enjoyed record-breaking success around the world, most notably in Japan.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Japan holds on for narrow Meld Stakes verdict

Japan just clung on in a thrilling three-way finish to claim the Green Room Meld Stakes at Leopardstown. Aidan O’Brien’s charge was dropping back to nine furlongs for his Group Three assignment – the shortest trip he had faced since his juvenile days. However, the five-year-old rose to the task,...
WorldPosted by
newschain

Team GB footballers feel strongly about taking the knee – Demi Stokes

Demi Stokes insists the Team GB women’s football squad “all feel strongly” about their decision to take the knee at this month’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The decision follows clarification from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that gestures such as this were permitted on the field of play prior to the start of competition, a statement on englandfootball.com said.
SportsTelegraph

Team GB's Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medal hopefuls this summer

Team GB returned from the last Olympics in Rio with an impressive haul of 67 medals, making it the most successful Games for Great Britain since 1908. This time around, Team GB named a delegation of 376 athletes in Tokyo - the biggest for an overseas Games - but while over 50 medals is the target, there is a a degree of managing expectations this summer.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

The delayed Olympic Games FINALLY get underway in less than a week, with women's football and softball matches taking place two days BEFORE the opening ceremony in Tokyo as organisers cram in 339 medal events across just 19 days

The delayed Olympic Games in Tokyo will see 339 medal events crammed into a 19-day period, with two sports kicking off before the opening ceremony. The Games finally get underway next week, with group matches in women's football and softball to be played on Wednesday, two days before Friday's opening ceremony at Japan's National stadium.
Auburn, ALOpelika-Auburn News

Touchdown in Tokyo: Auburn’s Sunisa Lee gets set for Olympic Games

Sunisa Lee has made it to the Olympic mountaintop. The Auburn gymnastics signee has landed in Tokyo, flying to the summer’s center of the sports world. She arrived with Team USA, dressed in red, white and blue and wearing a dream come true. She qualified. She’s put in the work....
SportsBleacher Report

Olympics Predictions 2021: Predicting Tokyo's Final Medal Count

The United States has won over 100 medals at each of the last four Summer Olympics. In those four Olympics, the United States did not have a challenger within 10 overall medals of it in the final table. In 2008, China produced 12 more gold medals than the United States on home soil, but the Americans still came away with the highest overall total.
Mankato, MNThe Free Press

Aussies set to chase medal in Tokyo

Like many Americans, Matt Mangulis and Coley Ries will generally be pulling for Team USA when the Olympics kickoff in Tokyo later this month. But on the softball diamond, the two each have quite the conundrum. Mangulis was the general manager of the Aussie Peppers in the summer of 2019...
SportsBBC

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: India's top medal contenders

India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Tokyo Olympics in the hope of bettering its medals haul over previous Games. With 120 athletes competing across 85 events, the country hopes to win medals for shooting, wrestling, boxing, archery and badminton. India returned with a meagre two medals from...
SportsESPN

Tokyo 2020: Who are India's strongest medal prospects at the Olympics?

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will feature India's biggest, and arguably their strongest contingent ever at the Games. While the shooters are expected to bring in the most number of medals, there are strong contenders across many other disciplines. Here are our picks:. 1. Saurabh Chaudhary. Event: 10m Air Pistol Individual.
Michigan StateFox47News

Michigan wrestlers get set to compete for Olympic gold in Tokyo

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — For Michigan wrestlers Myles Amine and Stevan Micic, their dreams of Olympic glory were paused for a year, but now, they are both putting the finishing touches on their skills as they get set to honor their heritage for San Marino and Serbia respectively. “It’s...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
POPSUGAR

3-Time Olympian Katie Ledecky Is Set to Make History in Tokyo — Here's When to Watch

Whatever her medal count at the end of the Games, Katie Ledecky will almost certainly make Olympic history in Tokyo. This Summer Olympics marks the first time that women will be allowed to compete in the 1,500-meter freestyle, an event that Ledecky is predicted to dominate. Five years ago, Ledecky was crowned the most decorated woman athlete at the Rio Games. Now, she's looking to add up to five more Olympic medals to her already impressive tally, which currently sits at five gold and one silver. Ledecky is a fan favorite across the board, and for good reason. Since her Olympic debut at the 2012 London Games, she's gone undefeated in the 800-meter freestyle — one of five events she'll be competing in this summer. Find her full schedule below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy