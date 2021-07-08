Cancel
'DOGE Father' Elon Musk May Have Just Lost The Ultimate Pump Power For Dogecoin

By Newton Gitonga
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElon Musk, who famously refers to himself as “The Dogefather” in the crypto space seems to be fast losing traction with his “investor” followers on social media platforms for the past few weeks after his recent often hyped twitter commentaries on Dogecoin and Bitcoin failed to spark notable price movements of these assets as was previously the norm.

