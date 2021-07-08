Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What is the release date of the new map Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies?

By John Hansen
gamepur.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Outbreak may be the most extensive new addition to Zombies in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, longtime fans of the alternate mode will always be drawn back to its round-based roots. Because Treyarch has focused so hard on Outbreak, however, it has left the community begging for a new round map. Luckily, one is on the way in the form of Mauer Der Toten. Here is when you can expect to play the new Zombies map.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Map#Black Ops#Zombies#Season Four Reloaded#Omega
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date for Company of Heroes 3?

Company of Heroes 2 was released in 2013, and Relic Entertainment has been sitting on the title for several years. The team took their time, and now they’re returning with Company of Heroes 3. They’re excited to share the upcoming modern features, giving players a deeper layer of strategy throughout a sweeping military campaign. Relic Entertainment is excited to share that they’re heavily working on the game, but what is the release date for Company of Heroes 3?
Video Gamesaltchar.com

CoD: Black Ops Cold War - Mauer Der Toten gameplay seemingly leaked

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's upcoming round of free content titled Mauer Der Toten is set to hit the game's live servers tomorrow, July 15, 2021. Today, we have what seems to be a five-minute gameplay leak from the imminent Zombie experience update uploaded on YouTube. Viewer discretion is advised as the video is very poor quality and has an annoying watermark.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to unlock the OTs 9 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Coming with the Call of Duty Season 4 Reloaded update was an SMG new to Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, Zombies, and Warzone. Players may remember the Kiparis from the original Black Ops game, and it returned to the series in the form of the OTs 9. With a standard magazine size of 20 rounds, this SMG deals high damage at a quick rate, with the downside being its low ammo capacity, especially compared to the similar Bullfrog SMG. You’ll want to be at close range to enemies, and consider using attachments to increase that magazine size.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

IO Interactive delays Hitman 3 title update and new season reveal

IO Interactive has announced that the next title update for Hitman 3, which was due to deploy on July 20, has been delayed until July 27. The next season for Hitman 3, Season of Lust, has also been delayed by a week due to it. As revealed in Hitman 3’s Season of Sloth roadmap, the next title update for the game was due to come at the end of the current season. However, it seems as though IO Interactive needed a little more time to work on the update and the next season.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to play the Company of Heroes 3 pre-alpha demo

The Company of Heroes franchise is returning with Company of Heroes 3, a modern approach to a real-time strategy game from the late 2000’s era of gaming. Everything is being upgraded, and the development team at Relic Entertainment wants to take a community approach to the game’s development. Because they want the community involved as much as possible, they’ve released a pre-alpha demo for players to try out to provide feedback for the development team to help guide the course for the rest of the game. Here’s how you can play the Company of Heroes 3 pre-alpha demo.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Thrillseekers Event debuts with no Battle Royale matchmaking in Apex Legends

Thrillseekers is the newest Apex Legends event to come into rotation, and it is themed entirely around Arenas. That said, you would imagine even though Arenas is the focus of the event, that players would still be able to play Battle Royale mode as well. However, due to a glitch in the even release, no players could queue into Trios or Duos.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best guns in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier offers an interesting mix of gunplay and hero shooter-style abilities. As far as ranged weapons are concerned, The First Soldier features the standard mix of firearms you would expect from a battle royale. While the game’s arsenal isn’t very imaginative, the guns are supplemented by Magic Materia and other abilities, making some of them more effective when played by specific classes.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get the LT53 Kazimir Tactical Grenade in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies, and is it good?

Call of Duty Zombies is no stranger to playing with areas of reality that are far too complicated for the human mind to comprehend. From time travel to stealing souls and using them to power a variety of different contraptions, the series is no stranger to playing with weird science. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the LT53 Kazimir Tactical Grenade, the newest piece of equipment to come to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies. While it made its debut alongside Mauer Der Toten, it can be accessed on any Black Ops Cold War Zombies map. Here is how to craft it and if it is good enough for you to consider making it.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How To Turn On Power & Pack-A-Punch | Mauer Der Toten

The first step of every Call of Duty: Zombies Easter egg is unlocking the Pack-a-Punch Machine. The Zombies maps usually follow a pretty strict formula — first you turn on power, then you activate the Pack-a-Punch. In this map, that formula is strictly adhered to, but actually reaching the Power Room is a lot harder this time around. You’ll also need to arm up and be ready for a challenging mini-boss encounter before you can turn on the Pack-a-Punch Machine proper.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How To Build & Upgrade Klaus The Robot Buddy | Mauer Der Toten

Want an AI companion to help you fight back the infinite hordes of undead on Mauer Der Toten? You can do it by rebuilding Klaus, the most conspicuous Easter egg step you’ll encounter while exploring the ruins of Berlin. By finding two hidden items, you can rebuild Klaus and have him join you — you can order him order to specific spots, and he’ll attack any incoming zombies without your input. You can re-summon Klaus with the radios all around the map, and you can even upgrade him into a punk rock robot killing machine.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How To Unlock The Wonder Weapon FREE | Mauer Der Toten

Every Call of Duty: Zombies map has a Wonder Weapon — that’s just how these maps work. And if you’re planning on completing the Easter Egg quest, you’ll need to get your hands on one. There are multiple ways to get the CRBR-S energy pistol, but there’s only one way to guarantee a drop for free. You can earn one randomly by completing trials or opening Mystery Boxes, but this is the sure-fire way to get one. It isn’t too hard, and you can grab it by Round 10 even if you’re playing solo.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day raid hour rotations and legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is a big event in Pokémon Go. It’s a two-day event that will be happening from July 17 and 18. The first day is all about catching various Pokémon while several habitats rotate each other. Like the habitat rotations, the Raid Day event will feature four unique hours with various legendary Pokémon available in five-star raids. In this guide, we’re going to break down all Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day raid hour rotations and all legendary Pokémon featured in those hours.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Black Ops Cold War Zombies: How To Complete The EASTER EGG QUEST | Mauer Der Toten

The Tin Man Easter Egg quest has been completed in record time by the voracious Call of Duty: Zombies community. This series of hidden objectives and tough challenges has been absolutely devoured, and we’ve put together the pieces to explain how to complete each step of the quest. Like most of these massive Easter eggs, you’ll need to do just about everything there is to do on the map — unlock Pack-a-Punch, rebuild Klaus, get the Wonder Weapon, and much more. Thankfully, this Easter egg is surprisingly straightforward. Is it cryptic? Oh, absolutely! But if you know what to do and where to go, this Easter egg is possible to complete even on solo.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Call of Duty Zombies – Mauer der Toten wonder weapon guide

Want to unlock the new Call of Duty Cold War Zombies wonder weapon in the new Mauer der Toten map? The wonder weapons in Cold War so far have been incredibly powerful, and the CRBR-S (Conversion-Ready Binary Repeater-Standard) is no exception. This sci-fi pistol at its base level can deal huge amounts of damage, and you can take things even further by upgrading the weapon.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date for Pokémon Unite?

Pokémon Unite will be a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) where players take control of their favorite Pokémon and battle it out in five versus five matches. You will be able to play it on the Nintendo Switch and smartphone devices, and when it launches, it will support cross-play across these platforms. The game works a little differently than most MOBAs, and following the game’s initial announcement, we do not have any precise details about when it will release. Tencent’s TiMi Studios are developing it.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Headgear piece locations and what does it do in Mauer Der Toten – Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

Klaus the Robot from Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies is one of our favorite characters to be introduced in the game yet. He is an American-made robot who has a German personality, and that personality is very sarcastic. We absolutely love him for it. That being said, as you fight around the darkened streets of Berlin, you will come across multiple ways to upgrade him. Here are where you can find the Headgear pieces for him.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Mauer Der Toten: Free Wonder Weapon Guide – Cold War Zombies

Want to get your hands on a free Wonder Weapon in Mauer Der Toten? We’ve got you covered. Black Ops Cold War Zombies’ newest map is here and the internet is abuzz with fans trying to track down Mauer Der Toten’s many secrets. And only hours after the Zombies survival map went live, players are already discovering some of the best survival strategies in the game.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Best Minecraft enchantments for PvP

When people typically think of Minecraft, they likely imagine the survival aspects of the game. If not that, building structures and home bases are what you are drawn to for the game. With all that being said, certain Minecraft servers are dedicated to establishing a PvP environment where you need to use your skills to outplay others. If you are looking to make your weapons and armor better, here are the best enchantments for Minecraft PvP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy