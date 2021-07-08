What is the release date of the new map Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies?

The Tin Man Easter Egg quest has been completed in record time by the voracious Call of Duty: Zombies community. This series of hidden objectives and tough challenges has been absolutely devoured, and we’ve put together the pieces to explain how to complete each step of the quest. Like most of these massive Easter eggs, you’ll need to do just about everything there is to do on the map — unlock Pack-a-Punch, rebuild Klaus, get the Wonder Weapon, and much more. Thankfully, this Easter egg is surprisingly straightforward. Is it cryptic? Oh, absolutely! But if you know what to do and where to go, this Easter egg is possible to complete even on solo.