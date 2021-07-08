Cancel
Video Games

When does the Overwatch Summer Games 2021 start?

By John Hansen
Cover picture for the articleOverwatch’s Summer Games event is an annual celebration of everything that goes on during the warmer months of the year. From celebrating Olympic sports to taking a beach day, all Summer Games events feature some of the more interesting skins and other cosmetics for your favorite heroes. With the 2020 Olympics taking place in Tokyo this year, we expect plenty of Olympic-themed cosmetics. Additionally, Lucioball is the arcade mode exclusive to this timed event. Here is when you can take part in the Overwatch Summer Games event 2021.

