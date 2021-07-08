Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Arknights best Operators Tier List – July 2021

By Asen Aleksandrov
gamepur.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen approaching Arknights tier lists and Operator power in general, we get to reflect on the fact that the game is non-competitive in nature, and surprisingly well balanced. Two years into its development cycle, Arknights boasts an enormous roster of Operators, some original and some arriving from other game franchises, and very few of them can be described as “best.” Almost all Arknights Operators have dedicated roles in which they shine, and the tier list below highlights strictly the few that shine the brightest, and in highest number of scenarios.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Tier Arknights Operators#Hp#Camouflage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
United Nations
Related
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Valorant Patch 3.01 Agent Tier List

S Tier - Cypher, Killjoy, Omen, Sage, KAY/O. Similar, but not quite the same. Cypher, Killjoy, and Omen remain in S Tier, with Sage's stock rising. The price jump for Sage's Barrier Wall (C) has deterred some players from using Sage, but on the other hand, it has encouraged smarter play with the wall, helping Sage get her groove back. The newest addition to S Tier, KAY/O, is a no brainer, with ZERO/point (E) providing a game-changing effect for his teammates and opponents.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Atelier Online tier list – every character ranked

If you love games with alchemy, exploration, and intense combat, then Atelier Online is the title for you. This free-to-play mobile RPG allows you to use your favourite characters from the Atelier series, and also lets you create your own unique alchemist to take out into the world of Bresissle.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

What is the release date for Company of Heroes 3?

Company of Heroes 2 was released in 2013, and Relic Entertainment has been sitting on the title for several years. The team took their time, and now they’re returning with Company of Heroes 3. They’re excited to share the upcoming modern features, giving players a deeper layer of strategy throughout a sweeping military campaign. Relic Entertainment is excited to share that they’re heavily working on the game, but what is the release date for Company of Heroes 3?
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Aotu World tier list – every character ranked

Aotu World is a fast-paced strategy RPG that includes unique characters with stylish outfits and complex puzzle stages to keep you on your toes. This free-to-play title also allows you to interact with other contestants through an in-game bond system, just in case you need a quick break from combat.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

IO Interactive delays Hitman 3 title update and new season reveal

IO Interactive has announced that the next title update for Hitman 3, which was due to deploy on July 20, has been delayed until July 27. The next season for Hitman 3, Season of Lust, has also been delayed by a week due to it. As revealed in Hitman 3’s Season of Sloth roadmap, the next title update for the game was due to come at the end of the current season. However, it seems as though IO Interactive needed a little more time to work on the update and the next season.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

COD Mobile Season 5 2021 Weapons Tier List: Ranking the best to worst

Ever since the launch of Call Of Duty Mobile, the game has created hype all over the world. The game has a varied range of firearms in the game both for the Multiplayer as well as the Battle Royale section. To help you choose which weapons to take on the next raid, or the next trip to Isolated, we present to you, the COD Mobile Season 5 2021 Weapons Tier List. Also, a point to remember for the players, the weapons discussed below fall under the following categories: Assault Rifle, Shotgun, Submachine Gun, Light Machine Gun, Sniper Rifle, Marksman, Melee, and Pistol.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon UNITE Tier List

Since the early stages of Pokémon UNITE and its beta period, players all over the world were able to have a draft image of what a first Tier List of this game should look like, at least for its early meta. The roster of the game is still small enough to be able to understand each Pokémon’s strengths and weaknesses easily, but big enough to have as much variety needed for pleasant game sessions, and lots of theory-crafting. Which is what we did as well, and are now able to offer you some visibility at Pokémon UNITE’s early-stage’s tier list.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day raid hour rotations and legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is a big event in Pokémon Go. It’s a two-day event that will be happening from July 17 and 18. The first day is all about catching various Pokémon while several habitats rotate each other. Like the habitat rotations, the Raid Day event will feature four unique hours with various legendary Pokémon available in five-star raids. In this guide, we’re going to break down all Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Raid Day raid hour rotations and all legendary Pokémon featured in those hours.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Hunt Royale tier list: The best hunters ranked

It can be quite challenging to find the right hunter in Hunt Royale if you are new to the game. This is where our Hunt Royale tier list will come to your rescue. There are over 36 hunters currently available in Hunt Royale, and many more will be added in the upcoming updates of the game.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Punishing Gray Raven tier list – every character ranked

Punishing: Gray Raven is an action-RPG with a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, high-speed combat, an atmospheric soundtrack, and a whole lot of style. When you need a break from battle, you’re able to decorate your dorm, interact with other characters, and truly enjoy the peace you have fostered. If you love...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Pokemon UNITE Item Tier List: Best Items in Game

Pokemon UNITE allows trainers to give their Pokemon items in order to boost their performance in certain areas. Instead of building items over the course of a match like other multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) titles, Pokemon UNITE allows players to purchase different items and upgrade them via currency earned after matches.
Video Gamesinvenglobal.com

Tier list: The best TFT comps for Patch 11.14 in Set 5 Reckoning

Patch 11.14 is the final patch of Set 5, but luckily, not the final patch of getting to play Hellions or Abominations. Set 5.5 will drop with 11.15, so players only have a few weeks before the entire meta gets reset with the introduction (and removal) of several champions. Getting a lock on the meta in this last patch is therefore crucial for players who want to climb and hit that next tier (and get those sweet rewards) before the mid-set update drops.
Video GamesInverse

Mario Golf: Super Rush tier list: Which characters are best?

The characters are at the heart of Mario Golf: Super Rush. While all of them are lovable in their own ways, some are certainly better than others in a practical sense. Many characters excel at hitting the ball far, while others are top choices for speed golf. So whether you’re...
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact 2.0 tier list for July 2021

The 2.0 update for Genshin Impact has been released together with an all-new region called Inazuma. The new update starts with a whole new banner that includes Kamisato Ayaka, Chongyun, Yanfei, and Ningguang. With a total of 35 characters to choose from, some characters have moved tiers in terms of strength, synergies, and overall viability in the meta. This tier list will look into which characters are the most viable and the strongest in the latest 2.0 update of Genshin Impact.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

15 Best base designs in State of Survival

State of Survival is a free-to-play post-apocalyptic management game in which you control a growing group of survivors in a world filled with the walking dead. While there are missions to complete and survivors to upgrade through intense battles, the main focus is building your base. Some build for efficiency, while others build for visual appeal. In this article, we’ve collected together the 15 best base designs in State of Survival from around the community to inspire you in your playthrough.
Video Gamespsu.com

Respawn Is Developing An All New Single-Player IP

We already know that Respawn is working on a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, and we know that they are constantly working on Apex Legends, but now thanks to a hiring call for developers we now know that they are also developing an all new single player IP.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Fallout 76 announces Fallout Worlds with (paid) customizable servers

Private customizable servers have been high up on the most-wanted list for a segment of Fallout 76’s community. Now, they’re here. Bethesda announced that it’s started to test Fallout Worlds, a new game mode that lets owners create a custom ruleset and visitors experience that setting. Some of the ruleset...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Aeon Gem bundles and prices in Pokémon Unite

Aeon Gems are Pokémon Unite’s microtransactions that can be used to buy a variety of things from the game’s store. From licenses to play that particular Pokémon to cosmetics for both your trainer and the Pokémon you play as there are some lovely items you can spend those Aeon Gems on. Of course, most of these cosmetics can be bought with Aeon Coins, but if you want these items right now, you can purchase Aeon Gems to get them right now. Here are all Aeon Gem bundles and prices in Pokémon Unite.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Respawn Entertainment Posts Job Listings for Unannounced Single Player Title

Respawn Entertainment sure has been busy this year. The studio was just recently highlighted during the EA Play Live event, showcasing the newest update for Apex Legends, Apex Legends: Emergence. As it turns out, this isn’t the only thing that the studio has in store for us in the foreseeable future. One of the studios Creative Director’s, Mohammad Alavi, tweeted out four job listings for an unannounced “brand new singleplayer adventure.” Alavi also mentions that “We’re a small, but ambitious team with a history of dreaming big and making splashes.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy