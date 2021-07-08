Pokémon Go Fest 2021 details arrive ahead of the event with Ultra Unlock requirements and rewards

For Pokémon Go Fest 2021, you’ll be given a chance to encounter various rare and legendary Pokémon that are typically tricky to encounter in Pokémon Go. From July 17 to 18, it’s a two-day event that gives you the chance to enrich your Pokémon Go collection and give you even more candy to power up your favorite choices. For the first day, there will be four habitats appearing for an hour, and they’re going to be rotating out. The final habitat in the rotation is the Cave. In this guide, we’re going to detail all Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Cave habitat Pokémon spawns that you can capture, both in the wild and while you have an active incense item.