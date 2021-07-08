Pokémon Go Fest 2021 details arrive ahead of the event with Ultra Unlock requirements and rewards
Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is fast approaching, with many players looking forward to a full weekend filled with rare Pokémon and legendary Pokémon battles. The big event will be taking place from July 17 to 18, and there are bound to be a variety of special rewards and surprises that developers Niantic have yet to reveal yet. However, a week before it all goes down, the team has decided to give players a small preview of the upcoming Ultra Unlock challenges and rewards, along with the additional rewards all players can receive during that weekend.www.gamepur.com
