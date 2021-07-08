Immigrant demands $2.5M from ex-partners in Yonkers construction companies

Westchester County has embarked on a $5 million project to restore the 13,000-square-foot Wightman Mansion in the Lenoir Preserve in Yonkers. The county-owned preserve at 19 Dudley St. covers 40 acres and is adjacent to the Old Croton Aqueduct. The mansion sits opposite the end of Executive Boulevard at North Broadway. Near the mansion is an area that has been set aside a memorial to those who lost their lives as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.