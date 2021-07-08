Immigrant demands $2.5M from ex-partners in Yonkers construction companies
A Salvadoran emigrant who developed expertise in concrete and rebar construction claims that his partners in two companies froze him out by threatening to get him deported. Vicente Martinez Cienfuegos is demanding $2.5 million from Glenco Contracting Group and Aro Construction Group, both of Yonkers, and from co-owners Sean Aronsen and David McGrath, in a June 27 lawsuit filed in Westchester Supreme Court.westfaironline.com
