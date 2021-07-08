Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Yonkers, NY

Immigrant demands $2.5M from ex-partners in Yonkers construction companies

By Bill Heltzel
Posted by 
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Salvadoran emigrant who developed expertise in concrete and rebar construction claims that his partners in two companies froze him out by threatening to get him deported. Vicente Martinez Cienfuegos is demanding $2.5 million from Glenco Contracting Group and Aro Construction Group, both of Yonkers, and from co-owners Sean Aronsen and David McGrath, in a June 27 lawsuit filed in Westchester Supreme Court.

westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
635
Followers
3K+
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
City
Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, NY
Government
City
Manhattan, NY
Yonkers, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Industry#Attorneys#Salvadoran#Glenco Contracting Group#Aro Construction Group#Westchester Supreme Court#Spanish#Aronsen Mcgrath#Hispanic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Immigration
News Break
Industry
News Break
Jobs
Related
California StatePosted by
WestfairOnline

Stamford’s SIG Insurance acquired by California firm

Stamford’s SIG Insurance Agencies has been acquired by Relation Insurance Services for an undisclosed amount, with the result that all 65 of SIG’s employees will join Relation. “When looking at potential partners, it was important to find a company that matched SIG’s vision and culture,” said SIG President Brian Rogers....
Rye Brook, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

FINRA seeks sanctions against Rye Brook broker Laurence Allen

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is seeking sanctions against Laurence Allen, an investment broker who was found guilty this past February of securities fraud. FINRA, a private self-regulatory organization that oversees investment firms, claims that Allen, of Greenwich, made numerous false statements and misrepresentations to investors to sell securities in NYPPEX Holdings of Rye Brook.
Yonkers, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

County beginning $5M restoration of Wightman Mansion in Yonkers

Westchester County has embarked on a $5 million project to restore the 13,000-square-foot Wightman Mansion in the Lenoir Preserve in Yonkers. The county-owned preserve at 19 Dudley St. covers 40 acres and is adjacent to the Old Croton Aqueduct. The mansion sits opposite the end of Executive Boulevard at North Broadway. Near the mansion is an area that has been set aside a memorial to those who lost their lives as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Stamford, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

Stamford’s Sema4 going public tomorrow

Stamford health intelligence company Sema4 has completed its business combination with CM Life Sciences, paving the way for the combined company – Sema4 Holdings Corp. – to debut as a publicly-traded firm. The new entity will begin trading its shares of common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Global Select...
Rockland County, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

S&P upgrades Rockland County’s bond ratings

S&P Global Ratings has raised Rockland County’s long-term underlying ratings from AA from A+, a double rating upgrade. In announcing the move, the ratings agency praised the county government’s response to the economic challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic through expenditure reductions achieved by implementing a hiring freeze, eliminating vacant positions and limiting departmental spending.
Stamford, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

AG Tong files formal objection to Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

Attorney General William Tong has joined eight other attorneys general in filing formal objections to Purdue Pharma’s proposed bankruptcy plan. The objections, which were filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York as part of the Stamford company’s bankruptcy proceedings, are in reference to the $4.3 billion that the Sackler family will pay for its company’s role in the opioid crisis.
Greenburgh, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

Affordable housing project being readied in Greenburgh

A project to build 45 units of affordable housing on approximately 2.3 acres at 1 Dromore Road in Greenburgh is back on. Developer Bill Balter of Wilder Balter Partners and attorney Mark Weingarten of the White Plains law firm DelBello Donnellan Weingarten Wise & Wiederkehr LLP will make a presentation to the Greenburgh Town Board.
Mamaroneck, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

Wells Fargo to open new Mamaroneck location

Wells Fargo Bank will open a new branch at 1100 E. Boston Post Rd. in Mamaroneck. Royal Properties Inc., which brokered the deal, announced earlier this month that the bank had signed the lease for the 2,700-square-foot space that adjoins a CVS in the 17,000-square-foot shopping center building. “Wells Fargo...
Rockland County, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

Startup Spotlight: New Rockland County retailer celebrates entrepreneurs and consumers with disabilities

Independence Café — A Unique Boutique, Rockland County’s newest retailer, opened on July 1 within the Bridges Welcome Center at the Palisades Center in West Nyack. The nonprofit Bridges is one of 41 Independent Living Centers (ILC) operating in New York under the auspices of the state’s Education Department. According to CEO and Executive Director Carlos Martinez, the ILCs aim to empower individuals with disabilities to make independent decisions while working to ensure they can achieve equal access to any opportunity they wish to pursue.
New York City, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

Handling disputes between limited liability corporation members

The limited liability corporation (LLC) is a business structure often favored by real estate investors. The attractions of an LLC include permitting members to be taxed as if the entity were a partnership or a sole proprietorship, and shielding members against personal liability for corporate debts to third parties. An LLC also has fewer limitations on who and what types of entities can be members.
Connecticut StatePosted by
WestfairOnline

Not drowning, but waving: How Connecticut is attracting more businesses

Is 2021 really shaping up to be the year of the Connecticut comeback?. Gov. Ned Lamont used that phrase to express his customary optimism during his annual State of the State address in January. But while Connecticut appears to be steaming ahead in terms of its economy — depending upon whom you ask — the hoary stereotype of it not being sufficiently business friendly remains (mostly) in place.
Norwalk, CTPosted by
WestfairOnline

STAFFING FIRM ADDS TO HEALTH CARE DIVISION

Mackey Staffing & Company LLC in Norwalk has welcomed Lisa Harvey to its team as director of recruiting responsible for supporting the continued growth of the health care division. A well-established recruiter since 1993 in the health care and pharmaceutical industries, Harvey is a graduate of Mount Ida College in Newton, Massachusetts. A woman-owned business…

Comments / 0

Community Policy