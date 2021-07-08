How to get Best Buddy status in Pokémon Go

The mythical Melody Pokémon, Meloetta, is making its debut in Pokémon Go for Pokémon Go Fest 2021. If you want a chance to capture this Pokémon, you will need to purchase a Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket, and then you need to work your way through The Melody Pokémon Special Research. You have a chance to encounter Meloetta at the end, earning you an exclusive encounter with Meloetta before it releases to all other players in the game. During this Special Research, you can make several choices, giving you a distinct band name based on what Pokémon you pick to join your band. This guide will detail how to complete The Melody Pokémon Special Research tasks and rewards and all the choices you can make within it.