‘American Horror Stories’ Trailer: First Look at the ‘AHS’ Spinoff

By Rebecca Murray
showbizjunkies.com
 14 days ago

The first full-length trailer for FX on Hulu's American Horror Stories has arrived and it's as weirdly wonderful as anticipated. The new horror anthology series comes from the twisted minds behind American Horror Story and will feature a different horror story in each of its season one episodes.

TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

NCIS, Stranger Things And The Conners Stars Joining Will And Grace's Sean Hayes In New Netflix Show

A little over a year after Will & Grace's well-received revival came to an end, star Sean Hayes has been keeping busy with the hilarious podcast Smartless opposite Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. He's also been developing the previously announced Netflix series Q-Force, which announced the rest of its core cast today, which includes stars from Stranger Things, The Conners and more, as well as NCIS' newest recruit.
MoviesWUSA

Tom Everett Scott and Mía Maestro to Star in Hallmark Mystery Movie (Exclusive)

Hallmark is already gearing up for the fall. Tom Everett Scott (13 Reasons Why, Southland) and Mía Maestro (Mayans MC, Alias) will star in Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone, adapted from the 2017 novel by best-selling author Phaedra Patrick, for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, ET can exclusively reveal. Ella Ballentine also co-stars.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

American Horror Story Season 10: Premiere Date And Other Quick Things We Know About Double Feature

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. It has been nearly two years since we last saw a spooky, psychosexual, socially conscious tale of murder, mystery, and the macabre on one of the most popular horror TV shows on the air from the mind of co-creators Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. Well, luckily, fans will not have to wait on American Horror Story Season 10 for very much longer as the follow-up to 2019’s tribute to the slasher era with American Horror Story: 1984 is steadily approaching. We already know that this latest season is called American Horror Story: Double Feature, but there is even more information we have to tingle your spine with, such as when you can expect to watch it.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Dropped Another Original Horror Movie

Netflix’s original programming is some of the best content on the platform, and the streaming service has just produced another new horror movie for users to enjoy. Available now, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is available to stream. The film follows up from the first Fear Street Part One: 1994, which launched just a week ago on July 2, and will be followed by Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16.
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

American Horror Stories spoilers: Matt Bomer, Danny Trejo, more on board

Given the prestige of the franchise and the presence of executive producer Ryan Murphy, it makes sense for American Horror Stories to have a great cast. Luckily, we can now officially confirm that it does! Today, Murphy announced many of the major players for the FX on Hulu spin-off in a post on Instagram. There are a number of familiar franchises faces turning up here, including John Carol Lynch, Naomi Grossman (who you may know best as Pepper), Billie Lourd, and Matt Bomer.
TV & VideosDeadline

‘American Horror Stories’: Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd & John Carroll Lynch Among ‘AHS’ Alums To Return For Hulu Anthology Series, Danny Trejo Confirmed

American Horror Stories, Hulu’s American Horror Story spinoff anthology series, will welcome some fresh and returning faces. AHS alums Matt Bomer, Billie Lourd and John Carroll Lynch are set to return to the wicked world of Ryan Murphy’s horror franchise as they round out the cast. On Wednesday Murphy unveiled...
Public HealthComicBook

American Horror Story Season 10 Stops Production After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Production on American Horror Story's 10th season, subtitled "Double Feature," has been temporarily halted according to Variety. The trade reports that "a positive COVID-19 case and potential exposure to the illness" has forced the hit FX series to press pause, reporting that "an actor on the show" was the one to contract COVID-19, which actor was not reported. Filming on the show began back in December and the outlet reports things may be shut down through the end of the week. Several other shows have been forced to halt filming in recent days with HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and Netflix's Bridgerton both pausing.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Casts Chandler Kinney & Maia Reficco

HBO Max, executive producer/writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), and co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) have found their leads for the upcoming pseudo-sequel/spinoff Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2, Lethal Weapon) and Maia Reficco (Evita, Kally's Mashup) have joined the series. In addition, Lisa Soper (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) is set to direct the first two episodes, with the series set to kick off production this Summer at Upriver Studios in New York. Kinney will play Tabby, an aspiring director & horror movie buff who's hiding a secret. Reficco's Noa is a striving, sardonic track star who's working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Watch American Horror Stories Episode 3 tonight: July 22, 2021

The first two episodes of the American Horror Story spinoff series American Horror Stories debuted its first two episodes last week through FX on Hulu. Are you wondering when and how you can watch the third episode this week? Keep reading for all the details you’ll need to watch the newest episode as soon as it becomes available.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'AHS' Newcomer Sierra McCormick on Extending the Rubber Man Legacy (Exclusive)

This interview contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Stories, “Rubber(wo)man Parts One and Two,” which premiered Thursday, July 15 on FX on Hulu. A huge fan of American Horror Story, Sierra McCormick was excited when she learned she was going to star in the franchise’s spinoff, American Horror Stories. In a conversation with ET, the former A.N.T. Farm star talks about extending the Rubber Man lore first introduced in Murder House and working with co-star Kaia Gerber.
MoviesPosted by
E! News

See Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund & More In Heartbreaking Modern Love Season 2 Trailer

Watch: "GoT" Stars Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Welcome Baby Boy. They say each love story is truly unique. Critically-acclaimed anthology series Modern Love returns to Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 13 with a new star-studded cast—including plenty of our celeb crushes. Kit Harington woos Lucy Boynton while on a cross-country train ride in Ireland, and Garrett Hedlund and Anna Paquin spark a romance onscreen. Meanwhile, Minnie Driver gives a heartbreaking performance as a woman who lost the love of her life.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Three American Horror Stories Seasons Hulu Can Revisit

For nine seasons, American Horror Story has terrified audiences across the world with its unique and inventive stories, and exclusively on Hulu, the long-time franchise will expand into an anthology that will revisit certain stories to give a fresh and scary perspective on the world of American Horror Story. In light of this new tradition, here’s the list of three seasons that the show could explore a bit more.
Public Healthmxdwn.com

‘American Horror Story’ Shuts Down Filming Due To Positive COVID Test

The season ten production of FX’s American Horror Story has been temporarily shut down due to a positive COVID-19 test and potential exposure to the illness, according to Variety. Production of the series was previously halted in late 2020 due to the pandemic and began filming season ten in December with no other shutdowns.
TV & Videosthedailytexan.com

Sierra McCormick talks role in ‘American Horror Stories,’ working in horror genre

The Murder House is opening its doors again. “American Horror Stories” is a brand new spinoff of the iconic anthology series “American Horror Story.” The new show, premiering exclusively on Hulu, presents a brand new terrifying story set in the world of “American Horror Story,” each episode featuring familiar and brand new cast members from the original series. Sierra McCormick stars in the two-part premiere “Rubber (Wo)man” in which a teenager named Scarlett (McCormick) moves into the iconic Murder House from season 1 of “American Horror Story” with her two dads, played by Matt Bomer and Gavin Creel.

