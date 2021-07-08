Cancel
Charles confesses watching England play is ‘too much for the nerves’

Royal visit to Wales for Wales Week (PA Wire)

The Prince of Wales has revealed, like the rest of the nation, he could barely watch England’s tense extra-time win against Denmark in the European Championships.

Football fans were left biting their nails as England held on during Thursday night’s match to earn a place in the Euro 2020 final and will now face Italy on Sunday.

During a visit to St David’s Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, the prince confessed: “Watching the football, it’s rather too much for the nerves.”

The heir to the throne has a vested interest in England manager Gareth Southgate as the former international footballer has been an ambassador for Charles’s Prince’s Trust for more than 15 years.

Royal visit to Wales for Wales Week (PA Wire)

Southgate also recently became a Goodwill Ambassador for the organisation – helping to develop, launch and fundraise for the trust’s work around leadership and teamwork with young people.

The prince’s son, the Duke of Cambridge, has been publicly supporting England in his role as president of the Football Association.

William is expected to be among the spectators for the national team’s big moment on Sunday evening.

Charles visited Pembrokeshire as part of his week-long tour of Wales with the Duchess of Cornwall, and during his visit to St David’s cathedral attended a service to mark the centenary of the Church in Wales.

