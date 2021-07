For the first time in two years, the Vancouver Canucks will have a first-round pick and for the sixth time in eight years, they will have a top-ten pick. From those first rounds, they have come away with Bo Horvat (2013), Jake Virtanen (2014), Olli Juolevi (2016), Elias Pettersson (2017), Quinn Hughes (2018), and Vasily Podkolzin (2019). All but one have them have played an NHL game and three of them are leading the charge into the next generation. I would say that’s pretty good drafting over the last few years.