Rhys Oates makes Mansfield switch after leaving promoted Hartlepool

 14 days ago
Rhys Oates (PA Archive)

Mansfield have signed Hartlepool forward Rhys Oates on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old scored 18 goals for Pools in a campaign which saw them return to Sky Bet League Two following a play-off final victory over Torquay last month, but he has now joined the Stags on a free transfer after his contract at Victoria Park came to an end.

Oates started his career at Barnsley and spent time on loan at Gainsborough, Stockport, Grimsby and Chester before moving to Hartlepool in 2015.

He made more than 100 appearances for the North East club over three seasons before making a brief move to Morecambe, where he scored six times before returning to Hartlepool.

“I met the manager (Nigel Clough) and went to the training ground on Saturday,” Oates told Mansfield’s website.

“The way the gaffer spoke and where he thinks the club can go, along with the set-up where I’ll be training week in, week out… I thought it was a perfect fit for me.

“It is a great set-up, where I know as a team we’ll get on well together.

“With any club you go to, you have to come in and prove yourself. I’ll work as hard as I can in pre-season.”

