Following 20-year closure, descendant and fiancée bring family business back to life in Erving
ERVING — Two decades after their family business of 86 years closed its doors, Jon Flis and his fiancée, Liz Donald, have brought Flis Market back to life. Originally operating out of Baldwinville, Flis Market was started in 1915 and run by Jon Flis’ great-grandfather. Both Flis’ father and uncle had worked there. Flis and Donald credit a desire to further family and community legacies as the reason why they’ve decided to reopen the shop after 20 years.www.recorder.com
Comments / 0