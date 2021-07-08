Cancel
Study Identifies Genetic Risks for Suicide Death in Individuals With Bipolar Disorder

Cover picture for the articleSummary: People with bipolar disorder who also suffer PTSD following trauma, or who have a genetic predisposition to PTSD may be at greater risk for death by suicide. A new study shows that individuals with bipolar disorder who are exposed to significant trauma may be at greater risk for suicide death, suggesting that clinical diagnosis of or genetic predisposition to trauma-related conditions could be important factors to consider in suicide prevention.

