Study Identifies Genetic Risks for Suicide Death in Individuals With Bipolar Disorder

NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Suicide is a global problem, and the number of those taking their own life has increased exponentially over the past quarter-century. Nearly 800,000 people die by suicide every year, one every 40 seconds. Suicide does not discriminate - it impacts people of every age, racial, ethnic, socio-economic, gender and geographic group. According to several studies, including those by Blue H.E.L.P. and Ruderman Family Foundation, it kills more police than gunfire and more fire personnel than fire.