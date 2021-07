UPDATE: Royce has put the song out early in the morning. This situation between Lupe Fiasco and Royce 5’9″ kind of came out of nowhere and has been a surprise to most. Essentially, when Nickel brought up the question of who was the best rapper out in response to RJ Payne’s tweet, Lupe told him he didn’t think he was the best. Things kind of escalated from there and it was a joke until it wasn’t. About a week ago, the pair exchanged some heated words on Instagram Live with Mickey Factz, Young Guru, Loaded Lux and Murda Mook. You can check that out here.