Pokémon Go Fest 2021 Ultra Unlock schedule and all rewards in Pokémon Go
The Ultra Unlock schedule and a small preview of the rewards for Pokémon Go Fest 2021 has arrived ahead of the big event, giving plenty of Pokémon Go fans plenty to after the event wraps up. Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will be from July 17 to 18, but the Ultra Unlock rewards will be happening from the end of July throughout August. It will be broken into three parts, each with a Global Challenge unlock requirement that Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket holders need to complete during the event. If you do not participate in Pokémon Go Fest 2021, that’s fine. You’ll still be able to receive the Ultra Unlock rewards if they are unlocked. They’re available for everyone.www.gamepur.com
