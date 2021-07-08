Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara, Orleans by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niagara; Orleans A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN NIAGARA AND ORLEANS COUNTIES At 217 PM EDT, a thunderstorm was located near Middleport, moving northeast at 35 mph. This storm will produce torrential downpours that may result in ponding of water in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Lockport, Medina, Albion, Middleport, Waterport, Point Breeze, Kent, Ridgeway, Shelby, Gaines, Kendall, Lyndonville, Fancher, Gasport, Knowlesville, and Wolcottsville.alerts.weather.gov
