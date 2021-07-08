Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of DC, including the following : District of Columbia. * Through Friday morning. * Thunderstorms have been moving across the DC metro area over the past hour, and look to continue doing so for the next couple of hours. Additionally, steadier rainfall may arrive this evening into tonight in association with Tropical Storm Elsa, which could lead to some isolated instances of flash flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. * Moderate to heavy rainfall over a short time period may cause streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks, potentially leading to instances of flash flooding, especially in urban and poor drainage areas.alerts.weather.gov
