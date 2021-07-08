Cancel
Environment

Flash Flood Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: District of Columbia FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of DC, including the following : District of Columbia. * Through Friday morning. * Thunderstorms have been moving across the DC metro area over the past hour, and look to continue doing so for the next couple of hours. Additionally, steadier rainfall may arrive this evening into tonight in association with Tropical Storm Elsa, which could lead to some isolated instances of flash flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. * Moderate to heavy rainfall over a short time period may cause streams and creeks to quickly rise out of their banks, potentially leading to instances of flash flooding, especially in urban and poor drainage areas.

Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 18:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1030 PM MST. * At 719 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Wickenburg.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 611 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kaka.
Gunnison County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Northwestern San Juan Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Northwestern San Juan Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following area, Northwest San Juan Mountains. * From Friday afternoon through Friday evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado Friday afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Saguache County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 18:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Saguache FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN SAGUACHE COUNTY At 658 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in open country extending from 8 miles northeast of Moffat to 12 miles southeast of Moffat have weakened. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Localized flash flooding is expected to continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Moffat. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 16:04:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Antelope Canyon and other area slot canyons immediately! Deadly flash flooding is imminent or occurring! Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Antelope Creek basin in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 600 PM MST. * At 403 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Antelope Creek basin. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Antelope Creek basin. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Antelope Creek basin. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Antelope Canyon Near Sr 98, Antelope Creek Basin, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. This includes the following slot canyons Upper Antelope Canyon, Lower Antelope Canyon, Owl Canyon, Rattlesnake Canyon and Ramshead Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Gunnison County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Upper Gunnison River Valley, West Elk and Sawatch Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Upper Gunnison River Valley; West Elk and Sawatch Mountains FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of west central Colorado, including the following areas, Upper Gunnison River Valley and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across the central Colorado mountains and the Gunnison Basin this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area.
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 18:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Las Animas FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTY At 656 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced heavy rain in creeks and streams feeding into the Purgatoire River near and west of Stonewall have diminished. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to continue until the water has a chance to recede. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stonewall. Wilkins Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Beaver County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for South Central Utah, Southern Mountains, Zion National Park by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: South Central Utah; Southern Mountains; Zion National Park FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of Utah, including the following areas, South Central Utah, Southern Mountains and Zion National Park. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Thunderstorms capable of heavy rainfall are expected to develop over the southern Utah mountains this afternoon and move south down sensitive drainages and slot canyons across south-central and southwest Utah. * Heavy rainfall may result in flash flooding, especially in burn scars, slot canyons, and normally dry washes and streams.
Stewart County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Stewart by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Stewart The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Stewart County in west central Georgia * Until 145 AM EDT Friday. * At 744 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lumpkin, Charles and Louvale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 23:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Gila The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Bush burn scar in Gila County in east central Arizona * Until 315 AM MST. * At 1115 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Bush Fire Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow moving through the Sycamore Creek, Ash Creek, and Reno Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Bush Burn Scar. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Bush Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tonto Basin and Punkin Center. This includes the following highways AZ Route 188 between mile markers 245 and 254. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 00:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 04:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for North Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 400 AM MST. * At 1251 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in the Marana, Picture Rocks and Avra Valley area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1.5 inches in 30 minutes. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Marana, Avra Valley, Saguaro National Park West, Tucson Estates, Picture Rocks, Queens Well and Silver Bell. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1.5 INCHES IN 30 MINUTES
Archuleta County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Animas River Basin, Four Corners, Upper Dolores River by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-24 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Animas River Basin; Four Corners, Upper Dolores River; San Juan River Basin FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH LATE TONIGHT INCLUDING THE EAST CANYON BURN SCAR The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include a portion of southwest Colorado, including the following areas, Animas River Basin, Four Corners/Upper Dolores River and San Juan River Basin. * From Noon MDT today through late tonight. * Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected again across much of southwest Colorado this afternoon and evening. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall which will enhance the risk for localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of half an inch to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. * Excess rainfall on burn scars can create particularly dangerous conditions with quick runoff responses to heavy rainfall rates including debris and mud flows.
Douglas County, COweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 16:11:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Douglas The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Douglas County in northeastern Colorado * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 710 PM MDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1.25 inches of rain have fallen. * Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Castle Rock, Castle Pines, Sedalia and The Pinery. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Yuma County, AZweather.gov

Dust Advisory issued for Yuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 16:30:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yuma The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for Western Yuma County in southwestern Arizona Southeastern Imperial County in southeastern California * Until 530 PM MST/530 PM PDT/. * At 430 PM MST/430 PM PDT/, a wall of dust was along a line extending from Westmorland to near Imperial to near Calexico, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes the following highways CA Interstate 8 between mile markers 42 and 85. CA Route 78 between mile markers 14 and 51. CA Route 111 between mile markers 10 and 30. Locations impacted include Brawley, Holtville, Westmorland, Gordon&#039;s Well, Algodones Dunes, Bonds Corner, Alamorio, Glamis and Wiest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into an area of blowing dust. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
Utah County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Utah by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 19:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry washes is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Utah The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern Utah County in northern Utah * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the Ether Hollow Burn Scar. The approaching storm has a history of rainfall estimates approaching 1 inch in less than thirty minutes, and this heavy rainfall is just now reaching the burn scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the Ether Hollow burn scar will result in debris flow moving onto the east Mapleton bench areas near Quiet Meadows Lane, and near 1600 South and 1900 East in Mapleton. Additionally, smaller flows are possible in Hobble Creek near Oak Loaf Lane, and Maple Canyon near the Whiting Campground. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Springville and Mapleton. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

