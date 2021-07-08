Flash Flood Watch issued for King George by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 20:37:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Cochise; Graham The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Cochise County in southeastern Arizona South Central Graham County in southeastern Arizona * Until 1145 PM MST. * At 837 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across both the north and south slopes of Mt Graham. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Safford, Thatcher, Roper Lake State Park, Pima, Central, Mount Graham, Fort Grant, Frye Mesa Dam, Bonita and Swift Trail Junction. Ash Creek flowing north toward Pima and washes and streams flowing near Fort Grant are most likely to experience the flash flooding. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE