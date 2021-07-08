Cancel
Cuyahoga County, OH

Flood Advisory issued for Cuyahoga by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Cuyahoga The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Cuyahoga County in northeastern Ohio * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 217 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Cleveland, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Cleveland Heights, North Olmsted, Shaker Heights, South Euclid, Parma Heights, Rocky River, Brook Park, Berea, East Cleveland, Fairview Park, Middleburg Heights, Brooklyn, Newburgh Heights, Bratenahl, Cuyahoga Heights and Linndale. Additional rainfall of 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

#Heavy Rain#Flood Advisory
