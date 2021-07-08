Cancel
The Repair Shop star in tears after experts restore late dad's saxophone

By Brogan-Leigh Hurst
Daily Mirror
 14 days ago

A star on The Repair Shop was reduced to tears after experts managed to restore her late dad's saxophone.

The BBC show saw guests Lorna Douglas and her son Christopher turn up at the shop with the instrument.

Lorna told Jay Blades and Pete Woods that she desperately wanted the saxophone to be brought back to life, so that Christopher could play it.

The heartbroken guest revealed her dad Bill, a miner, used to be in a silver band in his twenties.

He used to live in a "little mining village called Stoneyburn, near Edinburgh," Lorna said, adding: "He was in the band when he was in his twenties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBTec_0arCvbD800
Lorna and Christopher were guests on the show (Image: BBC)

"He went from that to having his own dance band called The Broadway Swingers."

Lorna then explained Bill had been "headhunted" by The Joe Loss Orchestra.

The hosts were excited by the news, although Jay admitted he had never heard of them.

Pete chirped in, adding: "They were one of the top entertainment bands of the time."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wBtNe_0arCvbD800
Lorna wanted her late dad's instrument to be restored (Image: BBC)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IAG9p_0arCvbD800
Steve began playing the saxophone (Image: BBC)

Bill had to stop playing the saxophone in 1982-83 after he sadly got lung cancer and had half his lung removed.

Lorna's dad put his instrument away in the cupboard as he "didn't want to see it again" before he sadly died in 1996.

After hearing the heartbreaking story, Pete got to work on the instrument.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18iGsK_0arCvbD800
It was thankfully fixed (Image: BBC)

He later presented it to them, saying: "We tried to keep it so it has that look because the marks tell the story of the places he has been."

Expert Steve began to play the repaired saxophone, which made Lorna burst into tears.

Pete told her: "I can see how much it means to you."

"It's like hearing his voice again," she cried, before giving Pete a cuddle as well.

Do you have a story to sell? Get in touch with us at webcelebs@trinitymirror.com or call us direct 0207 29 33033.

