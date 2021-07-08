June 7 – The Queen’s Gambit, The Bad Batch, and Loki

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe began producing TV series for Disney+, it was a big deal. Up until that point, Marvel Studios and Marvel TV were separate divisions that told different stories. Since Marvel’s deal was a single universe of characters, fans hoped the new Disney+ series, overseen by Marvel Studios, would change that. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hinted at continuity to come, but it wasn’t until Loki that the MCU fulfilled that hope, introducing an upcoming big-screen star for the first time in a small screen story. But who is “He Who Remains” in Loki? The character isn’t quite the same one as the one to come.