Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

June 7 – The Queen’s Gambit, The Bad Batch, and Loki

By Micah Kilpatrick
1310kfka.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week, Micah and Nick review the Netflix original series, The Queen’s Gambit. Next, it’s onto the latest episodes of The Bad Batch and Loki. Subscribe: Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | RSS | More.

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gambit#The Bad Batch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Google
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesunfspinnaker.com

Star Wars: Bad Batch episode 12 review

The Bad Batch are back in their starring roles as they take part in a rescue mission that puts them too close for comfort against the Empire. Courtesy of Disney Platform Distribution. This week’s episode “Rescue on Ryloth” follows where we left off with Hera escaping her captors after her...
Entertainmentgospelmusic.org

Crowder Featured on ‘Trevor Talks’ Podcast

Crowder shares an honest look at his life’s story in the latest episode of the Trevor Talks podcast. The worship leader is still fresh off the release of Milk & Honey, his third album to top the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart. In his appearance on the Trevor Talks podcast, Crowder shared a little bit about the process of writing a monumental album while in quarantine. He also took listeners into a rare look behind the scenes of his childhood, which he spent in rural Texas.
TV SeriesElite Daily

Let's Break Down Loki's Big Bad Twist Ending

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe began producing TV series for Disney+, it was a big deal. Up until that point, Marvel Studios and Marvel TV were separate divisions that told different stories. Since Marvel’s deal was a single universe of characters, fans hoped the new Disney+ series, overseen by Marvel Studios, would change that. WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hinted at continuity to come, but it wasn’t until Loki that the MCU fulfilled that hope, introducing an upcoming big-screen star for the first time in a small screen story. But who is “He Who Remains” in Loki? The character isn’t quite the same one as the one to come.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Prime This Week

As we say goodbye to June and welcome in July, the various streaming services have a ton of great titles coming our way. Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video are delivering so many must-see movies and TV shows over the next seven days that you’ll be spoilt for choice no matter what combination of platforms you’re subscribed to. Countless legendary just-licensed content drops throughout the week, but it’s the unmissable original material you should really keep an eye out for.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Tommy Dorfman reintroduces herself: 'I am a trans woman'

July 22 (UPI) -- Tommy Dorfman is reintroducing herself as a transgender woman. The 29-year-old actress confirmed she is transgender in an interview with author Torrey Peters published Thursday by Time. "We're talking today to discuss my gender. For a year now, I have been privately identifying and living as...
Wrestling-edge.com

Bella Twins Family Surprise Divorce Revealed

JJ, brother of the WWE Hall of Famers, Bella Twins and his wife Lauren were featured on Total Bellas. Their lives have been documented in few of the episodes as major storylines. They were also seen doing marriage counseling on the show, but now the couple has now decided to part their ways.
WorldHello Magazine

Amy Robach gets fans talking with her 'steamy' Tokyo photo

Good Morning America presenter Amy Robach has headed to Tokyo in order to provide Olympics coverage, and she made sure to enjoy her time in the country. Posting a picture from outside the Zōjō-ji, a Buddhist temple, Amy managed to capture both the impressive landmark and the neighbouring Tokyo Tower.
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

OWN Bids Farewell to The Haves and the Have Nots — and to Tyler Perry

After eight seasons and nearly 200 episodes, the show that turned things around for the once-struggling Oprah Winfrey Network bids farewell tonight. Tonight's series finale of The Haves and the Have Nots also marks Tyler Perry's final work for the network following an eight year deal. The mega producer moved his shop to ViacomCBS in May of 2019.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Billie Eilish unveils unexpected look to tease exciting news

Billie Eilish has been gearing up for a big release over the past few weeks, and has been upping the excitement level with each social media post she's made. Her latest Instagram post is the icing on the cake, making her fans go wild and showing off her softer side.
Marie Claire

Pregnant Cardi B Stuns in a Cherry Red Mugler Dress

Cardi B stunned in a cherry red Mugler dress in a new Instagram post. She accessorized with PVC heels, gold jewelry, and a camel Birkin bag. Cardi revealed her second pregnancy at the BET Awards last month. Cardi B has a truly exceptional pregnancy wardrobe, and earlier this week, she...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Jovi Dufren’s EXCITING Real Job See Amazing Pics

90 Day Fiance star Jovi Dufren has taken on a few new roles over the past few years. For starters, he became a reality star alongside his then-fiancee, Yara. Soon, he took on the role of husband and now father to Mylah. Yet, fans have been questioning what exactly Jovi does to bring in an income. He lived a party boy lifestyle and met Yara via a travel dating app. So, what is his actual job? Jovi recently shared up close and personal photos and it is stunning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy