An international collaboration elucidates the mechanisms that facilitate accurate identification of moving images. The findings have been published in Nature Communications. Imagine meeting a friend on the street, and imagine that with every step they take, your visual system has to process their image from scratch in order to recognize them. Now imagine if the same thing were to happen for every object and creature that moves around us. We would live in a constant state of uncertainty and inconsistency. Luckily, that is not the case. Our visual system is able to retain information obtained in motion, thereby presenting us with a more consistent picture of our surroundings. These are the findings of a study conducted by SISSA, in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and Katholieke Universiteit Leuven and published in Nature Communications, which explains the neuronal underpinnings of this phenomenon.