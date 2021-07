This week’s EYE ON NPI (video) can handles whatever the weather throws at it – with Stewart IP67 Rated USB Type-A Cable Assemblies. I absolutely adore using common, off-the-shelf connectors and hardware – like a Raspberry Pi or Arduino – for hardware designs. But, of course, most hardware you buy is not weather-proofed by default because it’s expensive and restrictive. So instead, often times the final integration step is where durability is added by the designers. That’s where these cables come in.