City of Syracuse and CenterState CEO Announce New Hires for Syracuse Build and Pathways to Apprenticeship Programs

Christopher Montgomery Named Director of Syracuse Build at CNY Works

Ebony Farrow Named Program Manager for the Pathways to Apprenticeship Program

The City of Syracuse and CenterState CEO announced new staff to support Syracuse Build, the program launched by Mayor Walsh to prepare community members for careers in the construction industry. Christopher Montgomery was named the director of Syracuse Build which will be housed at CNY Works. Additionally, Ebony Farrow has joined CenterState CEO’s Economic Inclusion team as its Pathways to Apprenticeship program manager.

As the director of Syracuse Build, Montgomery will provide key support to Syracuse Build as it aims to build a robust and inclusive construction workforce pipeline of Syracuse residents in preparation for aligned upcoming employment opportunities associated with unprecedented levels of local construction and development projects. He previously worked as staff assistant and program coordinator at the Syracuse Educational Opportunity Center (Syracuse EOC). Montgomery holds a bachelor’s of science in Business, Management and Economics. He also serves on several Boards of Commissioners & Directors including chairperson of Syracuse Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, Blueprint 15, Sustainable Economies Alliance, and Syracuse Poster Project.

“One of the key ingredients for the success of both programs is the selection of those who will lead and support its operations. Both Chris and Ebony have proven on-the-ground experience providing employment training and support to our residents and have established valuable relationships with industry partners,” said Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens, Syracuse Build Steering Committee Chair. “I look forward to working with them both as we prepare our workforce for future opportunities.”

As program manager for the Pathways to Apprenticeship program, Farrow is responsible for guiding the direction of the program, deepening partner relationships, ensuring success for participants, and leading day-to-day operations. The Pathways to Apprenticeship program provides construction training to prepare Syracuse residents, particularly people of color, women, and veterans to successfully enter union apprenticeship and construction careers. She comes to CenterState CEO with extensive experience leading construction training and educational programs.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Ebony and Chris into these leadership roles,” said Aimee Durfee, director of Workforce Innovation at CenterState CEO. “We look forward to working with them to diversify the construction industry in Syracuse.”

About Syracuse Build

Syracuse Build is a City of Syracuse initiative launched by Mayor Walsh to support local construction activity by connecting job seekers from Syracuse’s historically marginalized communities with career pathways in construction related fields. Syracuse Build’s goal is to align local government, unions, anchor institutions, and construction firms in a coordinated network of community, training and workforce partners. Work Train at CenterState CEO serves as an intermediary, bringing resources and partners to develop both the Syracuse Build initiative and the Pathways to Apprenticeship program.

About Pathways to Apprenticeship

Syracuse Build’s Pathways to Apprenticeship program is a comprehensive apprenticeship readiness training program that specifically focuses on women, people of color and veterans to help them gain access to the Building Trades’ registered apprenticeship programs. The paid 11-week program is designed to prepare a local workforce for the significant number of construction jobs being created by federal, state and local infrastructure investments including I-81. The Pathway to Apprenticeship program is a collaboration of the Central and Northern New York Building Trades Council (CNNYBTC), and Syracuse Build and teaches the nationally recognized North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Multi-Craft Core Curriculum.

About CenterState CEO

CenterState CEO is an independent and forward-thinking economic development strategist, business leadership organization and chamber of commerce; dedicated to the success of its members and the prosperity of the region. We serve as an advocate and resource for smart business, catalyze and facilitate regional growth, and promote community prosperity through results-driven partnerships, planning and problem-solving. www.centerstateceo.com