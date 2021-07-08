Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

City of Syracuse and CenterState CEO Announce New Hires for Syracuse Build and Pathways to Apprenticeship Programs

By Public Information Officer
Posted by 
Syracuse, New York
Syracuse, New York
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3nf6_0arCulvl00

Christopher Montgomery Named Director of Syracuse Build at CNY Works

Ebony Farrow Named Program Manager for the Pathways to Apprenticeship Program

The City of Syracuse and CenterState CEO announced new staff to support Syracuse Build, the program launched by Mayor Walsh to prepare community members for careers in the construction industry. Christopher Montgomery was named the director of Syracuse Build which will be housed at CNY Works. Additionally, Ebony Farrow has joined CenterState CEO’s Economic Inclusion team as its Pathways to Apprenticeship program manager.

As the director of Syracuse Build, Montgomery will provide key support to Syracuse Build as it aims to build a robust and inclusive construction workforce pipeline of Syracuse residents in preparation for aligned upcoming employment opportunities associated with unprecedented levels of local construction and development projects. He previously worked as staff assistant and program coordinator at the Syracuse Educational Opportunity Center (Syracuse EOC). Montgomery holds a bachelor’s of science in Business, Management and Economics. He also serves on several Boards of Commissioners & Directors including chairperson of Syracuse Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, Blueprint 15, Sustainable Economies Alliance, and Syracuse Poster Project.

“One of the key ingredients for the success of both programs is the selection of those who will lead and support its operations. Both Chris and Ebony have proven on-the-ground experience providing employment training and support to our residents and have established valuable relationships with industry partners,” said Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens, Syracuse Build Steering Committee Chair. “I look forward to working with them both as we prepare our workforce for future opportunities.”

As program manager for the Pathways to Apprenticeship program, Farrow is responsible for guiding the direction of the program, deepening partner relationships, ensuring success for participants, and leading day-to-day operations. The Pathways to Apprenticeship program provides construction training to prepare Syracuse residents, particularly people of color, women, and veterans to successfully enter union apprenticeship and construction careers. She comes to CenterState CEO with extensive experience leading construction training and educational programs.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Ebony and Chris into these leadership roles,” said Aimee Durfee, director of Workforce Innovation at CenterState CEO. “We look forward to working with them to diversify the construction industry in Syracuse.”

About Syracuse Build

Syracuse Build is a City of Syracuse initiative launched by Mayor Walsh to support local construction activity by connecting job seekers from Syracuse’s historically marginalized communities with career pathways in construction related fields. Syracuse Build’s goal is to align local government, unions, anchor institutions, and construction firms in a coordinated network of community, training and workforce partners. Work Train at CenterState CEO serves as an intermediary, bringing resources and partners to develop both the Syracuse Build initiative and the Pathways to Apprenticeship program.

About Pathways to Apprenticeship

Syracuse Build’s Pathways to Apprenticeship program is a comprehensive apprenticeship readiness training program that specifically focuses on women, people of color and veterans to help them gain access to the Building Trades’ registered apprenticeship programs. The paid 11-week program is designed to prepare a local workforce for the significant number of construction jobs being created by federal, state and local infrastructure investments including I-81. The Pathway to Apprenticeship program is a collaboration of the Central and Northern New York Building Trades Council (CNNYBTC), and Syracuse Build and teaches the nationally recognized North America’s Building Trades Unions (NABTU) Multi-Craft Core Curriculum.

About CenterState CEO

CenterState CEO is an independent and forward-thinking economic development strategist, business leadership organization and chamber of commerce; dedicated to the success of its members and the prosperity of the region. We serve as an advocate and resource for smart business, catalyze and facilitate regional growth, and promote community prosperity through results-driven partnerships, planning and problem-solving. www.centerstateceo.com

Comments / 0

Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York

17
Followers
324
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse is a city in and the county seat of Onondaga County, New York, United States. It is the fifth-most populous city in the state of New York following New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, and Yonkers. At the 2010 census, the city population was 145,252, and its metropolitan area had a population of 662,577. It is the economic and educational hub of Central New York, a region with over one million inhabitants. Syracuse is also well-provided with convention sites, with a downtown convention complex. Syracuse was named after the classical Greek city Syracuse (Siracusa in Italian), a city on the eastern coast of the Italian island of Sicily.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Business
Syracuse, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Housing Authority#Trades Unions#Educational Programs#Cny Works#Centerstate Ceo#Economic Inclusion#Syracuse Eoc#Syracuse Poster Project#Workforce Innovation#Syracuse Build#The Building Trades#Cnnybtc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

NFL teams face potential forfeits for COVID-19 outbreaks

NFL teams that experience a COVID-19 outbreak among nonvaccinated players could forfeit regular-season games, with players on both teams not getting paid. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell warned the 32 teams Thursday in a memo obtained by The Associated Press that no games would be rescheduled under such circumstances. Instead, forfeits could happen.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House blasts China's 'dangerous' rejection of coronavirus origins study

The White House on Thursday called China’s rejection of a second phase of the World Health Organization's (WHO) investigation into the origins of the coronavirus “irresponsible” and “dangerous.”. “We are deeply disappointed. Their position is irresponsible and frankly dangerous,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters when asked about...
Iowa StatePosted by
CBS News

Former Iowa congresswoman announces bid for Grassley's Senate seat

Former Democratic Iowa Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer announced on Thursday that she's running for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Chuck Grassley. Finkenauer, 32, is the first major Democratic candidate to enter the race. She was elected to Congress in 2018, but lost her bid for a second term to freshman Representative Ashley Hinson.
ProtestsPosted by
The Hill

Rep. Hank Johnson among demonstrators arrested at voting rights protest

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) was arrested on Thursday, along with other demonstrators, at a voting rights protest outside the Capitol. Johnson was arrested outside the Hart Senate Office building while attending the “Brothers Day of Action on Capitol Hill” votings right protest organized by Black Votes Matter, The Washington Post reported.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

US carries out strikes against Taliban in support of Afghan forces

The U.S. military carried out two strikes against the Taliban Thursday night, which targeted captured equipment, multiple defense officials said, according to CNN. The two strikes were in support of the Afghan forces in Kandahar province. In the final phases before the U.S. withdraws from Afganistan, the U.S. military has...

Comments / 0

Community Policy