Kourtney Kardashian's fans are convinced she's pregnant as they 'spot bump'

Fans think the 'bump' spotted in the video with Travis is the latest clue the mum-of-three is pregnant

Since becoming one the hottest Hollywood couples in 2020, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have enjoyed a pretty serious relationship over the last year, enjoying plenty of public displays of affection and sharing lots of loved-up social media posts.

In addition to the constant engagement rumours that surround the pair, fans are also now convinced that the reality TV star is pregnant with their first child together after spotting the mum-off-three appearing to have 'a bump'.

The Blink-182 rocker took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share adorable footage of the happy couple laughing together as they played the piano.

Khloe Kardashian laughed as she played piano with her musical boyfriend

Eagle-eyed fans believe that the 'bump' they can see is the latest clue Kourtney is expecting

In the black and white video, 42-year-old Kourtney can be seen sitting alongside her musician beau as he teaches her the ways of the instrument as they duet.

Wearing her long trademark black hair loose, and sporting a pair of jeans and a cut-off t-shirt, the reality TV star looks her normal glam, svelte self as she nervously giggles as the duo perform Heart and Soul in the sweet social media post.

However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that they had spotted what they believed to be a 'baby bump' on the petite beauty.

On commentator, not linked to the couple, exclaimed "oh she pregnant", while another added: "I thought I was the only one who thought this until I saw this comment."

The mum-of-three recently set pulses racing as she wore sexy leather pants

A third agreed with the rumour, adding: "I’m sure she’s not but at first glance of this video I thought the same thing to be honest."

While the 'bump' could just be an illusion, over the past few weeks, the internet has become convinced that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been dropping hints that she is expecting her fourth child, her first with the Blink-182 drummer.

From culinary choices to style statements, many have picked up on recent changes to Kourtney's lifestyle and come to the conclusion that she is pregnant.

The health-conscious star recently sparked rumours when she shared an unusual snack choice.

Kourtney and Travis recently enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their families (Image: travisbarker/Instagram)

Sharing a combo that consisted of sourdough bread, pickles and vegan butter to her Poosh Instagram account, fans decided that her interesting starter was more of a pregnancy craving rather than just a varied diet.

As well as opting for baggier clothes than the tight-fitting outfits she normally rocks, the 42-year-old has also made some other dietary changes that have set tongues wagging.

The TV personality has reportedly given up raw-fish dish sushi, something many expectant mums do, and recently enjoyed a martini that consisted of water and flowers rather than alcohol.

If Kourtney is preparing to welcome another child into the world, her first baby with her rocker boyfriend will be 6th addition to their already blended family.

Travis has two kids from his prior marriage to Shanna Moakler, 17-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama, while the brunette beauty shares 11-year-old Mason, eight-year-old Penelope, and six-year-old Reign with her ex Scott Disick.